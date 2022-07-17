News

Osun Decides: PDP’s Ademola Adeleke Wins 17 Of 30 LGAs (update)

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.

Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the results of the governorship election conducted on Saturday.

The collation exercise, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday, is ongoing at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

AS IT STANDS (AFTER 30 LGAs)
APC: 375,027
PDP: 403,371

 

 

 

