Osun Decides: Police disarm thugs as EFCC operatives arrest three over alleged vote-buying

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Police on Saturday recovered locally made ammunition and charms from some suspected political thugs while on a patrol at Ward 8, Unit 7 in Ilesa during the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The apprehended political thugs were said to be on their way to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election in that area before they were caught by the police.

On their arrest, police found various kinds of locally made weapons and charms.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three persons for alleged vote-buying.

The suspects are: Jimoh Kazeem, Adeyemo Bahir and Abidogun Ismail.

The suspects were arrested by officials of the EFCC at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, Oshogbo.

However, one Nurudeen has been nabbed by the EFCC officials. He was arrested by at AUD Primary School, Isale Agbara , Osogbo by anti-graft agency over alleged votes buying.

EFCC officials had stormed some polling units in the state to observe proceeding as votes took turn to get accreditation and cast their votes in the governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba dialect, the suspected vote buyer said: “I was caught at Ward 8 when that people from Abuja asked for the ward leader who used to be the leader in that ward and after he got there, they asked for money to buy water and they gave him N10,000 and he gave it the people.”

