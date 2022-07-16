News

Osun Decides: Police disarm thugs as EFCC operatives arrest three over alleged vote-buying

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Police on Saturday recovered locally made ammunition and charms from some suspected political thugs while on a patrol at Ward 8, Unit 7 in Ilesa during the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The apprehended political thugs were said to be on their way to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election in that area before they were caught by the police.

On their arrest, police found various kinds of locally made weapons and charms.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three persons for alleged vote-buying.

The suspects are: Jimoh Kazeem, Adeyemo Bahir and Abidogun Ismail.

The suspects were arrested by officials of the EFCC at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, Oshogbo.

However, one Nurudeen has been nabbed by the EFCC officials. He was arrested by at AUD Primary School, Isale Agbara , Osogbo by anti-graft agency over alleged votes buying.

EFCC officials had stormed some polling units in the state to observe proceeding as votes took turn to get accreditation and cast their votes in the governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba dialect, the suspected vote buyer said: “I was caught at Ward 8 when that people from Abuja asked for the ward leader who used to be the leader in that ward and after he got there, they asked for money to buy water and they gave him N10,000 and he gave it the people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria music industry mourns Orlando Julius

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore

Veteran highlife musician, Orlando Julius, has died at the age of 79. His death was announced in the early hours of Friday by his wife, Latoya Ekemode better known as ‘Latoya Aduke’. She said that Julius passed out in his sleep on Thursday night. “Yes, my husband passed on late last night; there was no […]
News

NCC dismisses report on IMEI no. submission

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dismissed the viral message suggesting that it has mandated telecommunications subscribers to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number, as falsehood. A statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, and Public Affairs of NCC on Friday, said Nigerians should discard such messages, saying it has never given such directives. […]
News

Kwara gov reiterates commitment to inclusive development

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Ilorin The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the spreading of development to all the nooks and crannies of the state and ensuring that no part is deprived of government presence at the various levels.   The governor gave the remarks while addressing fellows of the path-finding Countryside Emerging Leaders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica