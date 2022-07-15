Osun Decides: Residents in last minute preparations for guber poll

Anayo Ezugwu, reporting from Osogbo

As Osun State gets ready for Saturday’s governorship election, the people of the state are in last minute preparations for the exercise.

Some of the major food markets visited by New Telegraph showed bubbling activities with the people shopping.

At the Igbona Market, some of the women shopping at the market said that they needed to prepare for the long weekend because they will not have the opportunity to do so on Saturday.

One of them, who gave her name as Mrs Yemisi, said she normally shops on Saturdays for the week ahead but because of the governorship election she had to take permission from her office in order to shop for the family on Friday (today).

She also expressed readiness to vote for her preferred candidate.

“It is my right to vote tomorrow and I will come out to participate in the exercise.”

At the New Orisunmbare Market, many shops where still under lock and key when New Telegraph visited there Friday morning.

When New Telegraph visited the Old Garage area of the state captial, the park was bubbling with a lot passengers travelling outside the state.

One of the passengers, who gave his name as Segun, who is travelling to Ilorin, Kwara State, said he has an important wedding to attend on Saturday.

