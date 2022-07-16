Osun Decides: Speaker, Owoeye, hails INEC over BVAS tech

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Timothy Owoeye, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) into the electoral process.

Owoeye said the technology had improved the credibility of the poll and gave political actors and voters with more confidence in the electoral system.

The Speaker spoke with newsmen in Ilesa at his polling unit, Bolorunduro, Oro Ajimoko Primary School, ward 10, unit 06, Ilesa East, Ilesa.

Owoeye, who commended the process, said the introduction of BVAS has made it easier for voters to vote quickly.

“I’ve seen meaningful improvement and development as far as the voting process is concerned. The introduction of BVAS into our electoral process has made it easier for voters to vote quickly. And I’d like to say that INEC has improved in this process.

“As far as where I voted is concerned, the machines are working perfectly, without any disturbance to the process.”

Speaking on the violence and disturbance, the Ijesa born politician said there has not been any record of violence anywhere in the town

Speaking on the turn out of voters, Owoeye said that the turn is highly impressive.

“The turn out of voters is highly impressive. Compared to that of 2018, there is an improvement; and if you look at the way the electorate have comported themselves, you’ll notice orderliness in what they’re doing,” he said.

