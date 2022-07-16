Osun Decides: Tight security, early arrival of INEC officials, impressive turnout of voters

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Some of the electorate in some polling units in Osun State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that accreditation and voting commenced early.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that INEC officials arrived polling units early as at a few minutes before 8am while processes started immediately.

There is peaceful atmosphere in most parts of the state visited by our correspondent as voters filed out early to the polling units to exercise their franchise.

At Ward 4, Unit 20, Old Governor’s Office Area in Osogbo Local Government Area, voters were seen on the queue as ta 8:00am for accreditation and voting.

Also, at Ward 8, Unit 7, Ayeedade Local Government Area, same picture was observed.

Speaking to the INEC officers on duty, they said they arrived at about 7:40am and that processes started immediately.

Speaking, one of the voters at Ward 6, unit 7, St David Primary School, Ode-Omu, Ayedaade Local Government, Comrade Akinyemi Olatunji commended INEC for ensuring early commencement adding that voters also filed out on time.

But Olatunji said there was a mixed up in the materials brought to the polling unit as a sticker of another polling unit close to the primary school was pasted on the materials.

However, an INEC official for Ayedaade was there to correct the mixed up.

