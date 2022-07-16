Osun decides: Vote buying, security fears, major concerns

…as 1, 479, 595 voters decide Oyetola, Adeleke, others’ fate

Despite political parties signing peace accord to ensure that Osun State governorship election is free, fair and credit, there are growing fears among the residents that the exercise may be marred by insecurity. Saturday Telegraph’s findings in Osogbo have showed that the activities of politicians and political parties leading to the exercise today are a serious concern to the people of the state.

Recall that the resident of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Yussuf Lasun, was recently attacked by alleged political thugs. Similarly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate was denied access to government facility to carry out their grand rally on Thursday, July 14.

Apart from the issue of insecurity, there is palpable fear among the accredited civil society organisations (CSOs) that there might be a repeat of Ekiti State governorship election vote buying saga in Osun. Confirming the fears, one of the CSOs monitoring the election, Women Arise for Change Initiative, raised the alarm that the exercise may be marred by vote inducement and vote buying. The founder of the initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, said there is high level of voter inducement and vote buying ongoing in the state. Okei-Odumakin urged the people to reject any form of inducement by politicians. She advised them to choose their next governor based on issues that the care about. She said the people should only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State.

She said, "Over the past few weeks, INEC, political parties and the civil society, have embarked upon several activities aimed at voters education and campaigns, which in the past few days, became intensified by all actors. Election preparatory activities by INEC, which has been on for several days, remain in top gear. "Let me at this point state that as a group, we have employed, trained and will be deploying several of our observers, in the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, to observe the election.

“As we all look forward to the election, we cannot but alert Nigerians to the fact that the act of voter inducement and vote buying is gaining ground in our elections. We are therefore using this medium to urge Osun State voters to reject any form of inducement by politicians but should rather engage the governorship candidates based on issues that they care about and only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State.” Yiaga Africa had also expressed fear that the election may be undermined by the utterances of political parties, vote-buying and thuggery activities. The Director of Programme, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the political and security atmosphere have remained tense. She said, “Yiaga Africa’s pre-election reports have revealed the activities of cultists and political thugs in some local government areas (LGA) as capable of threatening the peaceful and credible conduct of the election, if not contained.

“In addition to this threat, there are also attempts by some political mercenaries to manipulate the process right from the pre-election stage. “Political Thuggery and Activities of Cultists: the recent escalation in the activities of political thugs and cultists in Osun State remains a potential threat to the peaceful conduct of the election. Activities of thugs and cultist groups range from disruption of PVC Collection in LGAs and violent clashes which have threatened the peace in the locations affected.” 1, 479, 595 voters to decide Oyetola, Adeleke, Lasun, Ogunbiyi’ Omigbodun’s fate Meanwhile 1,479,595 voters are ready to determine who will rule Osun State for another four years. Although 15 political parties fielded candidates for Governorship Election holding today, according to Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) the 15 political parties are those whose candidates duly complied with the requirements set up by the political umpire. Osun State has 30 local government areas with 3,763 polling units, 332 registration areas and 1,955,657 registered voters.

However out these 15 political parties participating in the election, about five are seen to be the major parties. The parties are All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Accord Party (AA), and Social Democratic Party (SDP). Contestants under these parties are the incumbent Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola of APC, Senator Ademola Adeleke, PDP, Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party, Lasun Yussuf of LP and Arc Akinrinuola Omigbodun of SDP. Analysts have predicted that the contest is between Governor Gboyega Oyetola of APC, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of (PDP), while Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party will take the third position. These governorship hopefuls and their parties adopted different approaches to reach the electorate. Some chose house-to-house mobilisation, others opted for the traditional open campaigns.

Interestingly, these five candidates have also engaged in debates organised by groups selling their candidature and unveiling their programmes. These candidates have not made the job of voters easy, as they all gave a good account of themselves.

The candidates would be expecting votes in the 332 Ward, 3,763 polling units in 30 local Government areas. According to INEC the number of registered voters in the state is 1,955,657, but only 1,479,595 (or 76%) collected their cards before the election day. The Commission has accredited Polling Agents nominated by political parties for the 3,763 polling units, 332 Ward collation centres, 30 Local Government Area collation centres and the State Collation Centre where the final declaration of result will be made.

Desperation trails process

Desperation of political parties ahead of the Governorship Election today has become a source of worry for political observers. Saturday Telegraph investigations revealed that all the political parties including their candidates are equally bent on slugging it out with each other in today’s poll.

Saturday Telegraph has observed that the desperation of contending political parties in the election could threaten its integrity. It was noted that the major political parties in the state have intensified their campaigns deploying both legal and illegal antics in an attempt to win the race to the Government house. Osun’s election is however beyond the contest for the office of the Governor as the political parties are engaged in a last-ditch effort to gain a strong impetus going into the crucial 2023 general elections. With today Osun Governorship election, the political and security atmosphere have remained tense, unpredictable with the security agencies describing every local government area as a potential flashpoint.

To buttress Saturday Telegraph’s investigation, Yiaga Africa’s pre-election reports have also revealed the activities of cultists and political thugs in some local government areas as capable of threatening the peaceful and credible conduct of the election, if not contained. Yiaga Africa opined that in addition to this threat, there are also attempts by some political mercenaries to manipulate the process right from the pre-election stage. New Telegraph equally pointed out that Pre-election environment has also been characterized by defections, alignment and realignment as part of an effort by political parties and candidates to gain political traction going into the election and with the 2023 polls in calculations.

Police, NSCDC deploy 32,226 personnel to beef up security

The Inspector- General of Police Usman Alkali Baba said that appropriate security measures had been put in place with the deployment of over 21,000 personnel to all the 332 wards which cover three senatorial district and nine Federal Constituencies. Also while speaking further on the deployment of personnel, the Police boss emphasised that the deployment was not meant to intimidate anybody but just to assist in providing adequate security before, during and after the election. Baba equally warned that nobody, no matter how highly placed, would not be allowed to disrupt electoral process in any form. Similarly, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers and men to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flash points as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in all the 31 Local Government Areas of the State.

Oyetola and the odds There have been internal wrangling in the Osun APC too like the PDP and it spiralled out of control when The Osun Progressives (TOP) was formed by the Rauf Aregbesola group within the party who felt that the governor and his IleriOluwa group had sidelined them in the scheme of things within the party. TOP accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of putting in place plans to rubbish the many achievements of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola. They alleged that he went into alliance with former party enemies, including Senator Iyiola Omisore.

They, like the opposition PDP, also alleged that the governor has been using workers’ salaries, pensions of retirees and pensioners to deceive the people that his government was working. TOP members in the heat of the battle formed a parallel APC in the State led by Rasaq Salinsile. They also had their gubernatorial candidate, Moshood Adeoti. Another TOP member, Lasun Yusuff decamped to the Labour Party and became the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

But incumbency confers some advantage on Oyetola. He is like the champion who cannot be edged out except by a technical knockout. Oyetola has touched virtually every sector of the state ranging from health with the refurbishment of healthcare centres, general hospitals equipping and provision of drugs, to construction and rehabilitation especially in the western part of the State where roads are virtually impassable.

He is also popular with the state workforce due to his numerous workers’ friendly and people-oriented programmes. Pundits also claim that Oyetola and the APC’s hold on some areas of the state with huge number of registered voters is a good portent for Saturday’s election. Oyetola remains the favourite in the race. His chances of winning are the brightest barring unforeseen last minute developments and surprise from his co-contestants.

