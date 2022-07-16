Osun Decides: Voting ends in Iragbiji, Osogbo, as sorting, counting begin

Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo

As the electorate in Osun State await the outcome of the ongoing governorship election in the state, voting has ended at many polling units in Iragbiji and Osogbo.

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in most of the units have commenced sorting and counting of votes.

One of the personnel in Iragbiji, Ekene Obieze told New Telegraph that the exercise was peaceful and that there was no complaints from the party agents at the polling unit.

In Osogbo, New Telegraph discovered that voting has ended in most of the outskirt communities of the state capital.

