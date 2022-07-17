News

Osun Decides: We’re studying outcome of election -Oyetola

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the state to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The governor also called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order. He, has therefore, directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent break down of law and order.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abia lawmaker partners World Bank, FG for solar installation in communities

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

No fewer than 5,000 households in Abia State are to benefit from the on-going solar system installation initiated by the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita. The solar system installation project is in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding […]
News

Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’ is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21. The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game. The video game franchise is […]
News

Campaign posters: PDP accuses Emefiele of violating CBN Act

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, of violating the CBN Act by allegedly engaging in partisan activities. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele’s portrait appeared in All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign posters, This, the PDP stated, run […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica