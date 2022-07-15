News

Osun decides: Women Arise praises INEC, warns against voting buying

The Women Arise for Change Initiative, has applauded the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Osun State governorship election.

The founder of the initiative, Joe Okei-Odumakin also raised alarm that over the ongoing act of voter inducement and vote buying ahead of Saturday’s election.

Speaking at a press conference on the preparations for the election, Okei-Odumakin urged the people to reject any form of inducement by politicians.

Okei-Odumakin advised them to chose their next governor based on issues that care about them. She said the people should only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State.

 

