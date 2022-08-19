Metro & Crime

Osun declares Monday holiday for Isese Festival

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Osun State Government has declared Monday, August 22, a work free day in marking this year’s Isese Day.

A statement on Friday signed by the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Olalekan Badmus, urged the celebrants to be security conscious in the course of celebrating the festival.

According to Badmus the declaration was in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate the Isese Festival in the state.

“The governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness.

“The governor congratulated the traditional religion worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding in their conducts before, during and after the festival.

“He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue CAN urges FG to stop open visa policy to check influx of armed herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday urged the Federal Government to act fast and put a stop to it’s ‘visa on arrival policy’ saying it is a deliberate initiative to encourage the influx of armed herdsmen insurgents into the country. The organisation also condemned the killing of a student, […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Resign now, PDP tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the collapse of governance under Governor Hope Uzodinma, while urging the governor to resign in the interest of the state. Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the party stated that ordinarily, the governor should have resigned owing to his […]
Metro & Crime

Contraband worth N1.2bn seized by North Central Joint Border Operations

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Joint Border Drill Operation, comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July this year. Also, it arrested 53 suspects who will be taken to court after investigation. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica