Osun declares Monday public holiday for Isese Festival

Osun State government has declared Monday, August 22, a work free day to mark this year’s Isese Day. A statement on Friday signed by the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Olalekan Badmus, urged the celebrants to be security conscious in the course of celebrating the festival. According to Badmus, the declaration was in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate Isese Festival in the State.

“The governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day with a theme: “Abalaye Adulawo at Ipaniyan S’Owo; nje ajosepo wa bi?” be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness. “The governor congratulated the traditional religion worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding in their conducts before, during and after the festival.’’ He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

