News

Osun declares Monday public holiday for Isese Festival

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State government has declared Monday, August 22, a work free day to mark this year’s Isese Day. A statement on Friday signed by the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Olalekan Badmus, urged the celebrants to be security conscious in the course of celebrating the festival. According to Badmus, the declaration was in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate Isese Festival in the State.

“The governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day with a theme: “Abalaye Adulawo at Ipaniyan S’Owo; nje ajosepo wa bi?” be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness. “The governor congratulated the traditional religion worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding in their conducts before, during and after the festival.’’ He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical experts have advocated increased use of family planning to curb maternal mortality in the country.   Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola  and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of […]
News

Lawan constitutes Conference Committee on Federal Medical Centres’s bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, announced the constitution of a Conference Committee on the Federal Medical Centres bill. He also appointed Senator Hassan Lawali, who represents Zamfara West, as Chairman of the Committee on Ecology and Climate Change. The announcements were made shortly before the Chamber adjourned plenary till next week Tuesday, 8th […]
News

Osun decides: Women Arise praises INEC, warns against voting buying

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo

The Women Arise for Change Initiative, has applauded the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Osun State governorship election. The founder of the initiative, Joe Okei-Odumakin also raised alarm that over the ongoing act of voter inducement and vote buying ahead of Saturday’s election. Speaking at a press conference on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica