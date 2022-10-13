Osun: Despite court litigations OSIEC Chair vows to conduct LG poll Saturday

The Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Otunba Segun Oladitan has reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections in the state.

The OSIEC Chairman, however, said that the council polls would be held as planned.

Recall that OSIEC had fixed October 15 for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

Oladitan, while featuring on a radio programme monitored by New Telegraph in Osogbo Thursday, said as of today no court order is prohibiting the Commission from conducting the poll.

He, however, vowed to declare winners of the elections by Sunday, a day after the conduct of the election.

