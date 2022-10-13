Metro & Crime

Osun: Despite court litigations OSIEC Chair vows to conduct LG poll Saturday

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Otunba Segun Oladitan has reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections in the state.

The OSIEC Chairman, however, said that the council polls would be held as planned.

Recall that OSIEC had fixed October 15 for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

Oladitan, while featuring on a radio programme monitored by New Telegraph in Osogbo Thursday, said as of today no court order is prohibiting the Commission from conducting the poll.

He, however, vowed to declare winners of the elections by Sunday, a day after the conduct of the election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

To reposition PAP there must be full implimentation of recovery plan, Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd) on Thursday explained that to reposition the scheme to its original purpose, there must be full activation and implementation of the Niger Delta Recovery Plan, migration away from the institutional silo mentality as well as departure from tokenism in training and empowerment of PAP […]
Metro & Crime

Black Monday as gunmen sack Oko, Ekwulobia, burn vehicle to enforce Stay-at-Home

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

There was heavy shooting at the boundary between Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area and Ekwulobia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday morning.   New Telegraph learnt that suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) got to the boundary and started shooting sporadically, causing panic in […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 women for operating baby factory in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two women, Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu for allegedly operating a baby factory.   The suspects were arrested in Agbado area of the state on Saturday, August 27  The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica