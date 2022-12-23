News

Osun directs Oyetola, other appointees to return vehicles worth N2.9bn

The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola, and other former appointees that served in his government to immediately return vehicles valued at N2.9 billion allegedly in their possession. According to the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph the former officials had allegedly gone away with various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action.

As at today, the statement stated there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office. The Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, Dr. BT Salami, reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession. “This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch.

All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of State assets. “In the list of affected officials, Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps, and assorted models of costly vehicles.

“The wife also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law,” ,” the Committee Chairman said. Other former officials listed include immediate past Special Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former special assistants to the Governor, former Senior special assistants, former special advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor, former Secretary to the State Government, former commissioners among others. The former Deputy Governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law.

A serving Senator, Oriolowo, is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, bulldozer, soil compactor machine among others. All affected ex-officials are to urgently comply with the above request or risk enforcement procedures.

 

