Osun directs Oyetola, other appointees to return vehicles worth N2.9bn

The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State Government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently allegedly in their possession.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the former officials had allegedly gone away with various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action.

As at today, the statement stated, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

The Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, Dr BT Salami reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

