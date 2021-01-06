News

Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb further spread of COVID-19 last year December.

The statement said the teachers would now resume on January 11 ahead of January 18 for preparation of students’ resumption. It reads: “In line with the Federal Government’s advice on school resumption which is embraced by most states of the federation, the Hon Commissioner for Education has directed Public and Private Schools Primary and Secondary in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1st term 2020/2021 academic session on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Teachers are to resume on Monday 11th January, 2021 in preparation for pupils/ students resumption on the 18th January 2021 “Consequently the School Calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date therefore schools will now go on the 1st term vacation on 5th March 2021 as against 19th February, 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

US Special Forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Kill six of the seven kidnappers   An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighbouring Nigeria, officials told ABC News early Saturday. The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths fall as NCDC confirms 600 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

*Africa’s infections surpass 663,000 – WHO There was some cheering news for the nation on Friday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced only three new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours. On Thursday nine people died from the disease which is ravaging the globe. In their latest release […]
News

Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities.   Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica