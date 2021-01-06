Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb further spread of COVID-19 last year December.

The statement said the teachers would now resume on January 11 ahead of January 18 for preparation of students’ resumption. It reads: “In line with the Federal Government’s advice on school resumption which is embraced by most states of the federation, the Hon Commissioner for Education has directed Public and Private Schools Primary and Secondary in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1st term 2020/2021 academic session on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Teachers are to resume on Monday 11th January, 2021 in preparation for pupils/ students resumption on the 18th January 2021 “Consequently the School Calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date therefore schools will now go on the 1st term vacation on 5th March 2021 as against 19th February, 2021.”

