Osun dispels discovery of new COVID-19 palliative warehouse  

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Monday dispelled the discovery of new COVID-19 palliative warehouse in Ede, Ede South Local Government Area of the state.

The state government reacting to video which had gone viral as posted by those hoping to cause crisis in the state.

In the viral video obtained by our Correspondent, a man was filming a warehouse stocked with food items and also running a commentary in which he claimed that the COVID-19 food items were stored in Cocoa House beside Adeleke University, Ede.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Bode Olanipekun, speaking with our correspondent lampooned the video saying: “They should go and pack the items.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

