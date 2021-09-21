Osun, Edo lead as INEC ends Q1 online CVR exercise

Osun and Edo states lead comfortably in the ongoing online continuous voter registration exercise (CVR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission, which yesterday, announced the end of the first quarter of the exercise, which started on June 28, said over three million fresh online preregistrants uploaded their data on its portal. It disclosed that nearly a million and half Nigerians applied for voter transfer, the replacement of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and update of their voter information records.

Data made available by the commission showed that a total of 414,928 registered in Osun State while 229, 820 registered in Edo Borno and Abia states took the rear with 13, 028 and 14, 620 fresh registrants, respectively. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said with the end of first quarter today, the register of new voters will be displayed in the commission’s Local Government offices nationwide from September 24 to 30.

According to Okoye, Section 19 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) mandates INEC to publish the register of voters for a period of not less than 5 days and not more than 14 days, for people to make claims and objections. “The aim is to enable citizens to assist the commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register.”

