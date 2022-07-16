News Top Stories

Osun election: Results will be on INEC portal before formal announcement – Okoye

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye has said that results of the ongoing Osun State governorship election would be available on the commission’s portal would be accessible to all interested members of the public before formal announcement. Okoye, who spoke as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, stated that anyone that wanted to access the election results on INEC portal must have internet address, data in his or her smartphone and log in to the portal.

The INEC commissioner added in the programme, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, that was ready to conduct a free and fair election. “Almost all the political parties have situation rooms and by the time the election is ending some of them even know the results of the election even before they get to the various local governments.

“Moreover, it is obligatory and mandatory for each presiding officer to fill the form ECHA, which is the polling unit result and this is counter signed by the party agents, where available and a copy given to them. “So any serious political party that has deployed agents to the 3,763 polling units in Osun State will even know the results before they are announced. So, we are not going to betray the confidence reposed in us by Nigerian people,” he said.

Okoye said that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) pro-files the drivers that will convey election materials and officials during the election, adding that INEC signed individual contracts with the drivers. The leadership of the transport unions, he said supervise their members to ensure that they adhere to the individual contracts INEC signed with them in terms of election materials and personnel.

On the trending video about the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) found somewhere in Rivers State, he said that the commission has directed its office in the state to commence investigation on the matter, which he said has been reported to the police. “The Chairman has said that no stone would be left unturned on the issue. We have also appealed to those who claimed to have found the PVCs to return it to the INEC office either at the state or local government level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos to sanction schools defying closure directive

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has condemned the act of inviting students to school by owners of private schools against the directive of the Lagos State Government to shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a statement released from the office of the Director General of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola […]
News Top Stories

Buhari directs Ngige to meet NLC, TUC, CSOs, others over economy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, to meet with the organised labour and representatives of the civil societies on the state of the nation’s economy and its effects on the generality of Nigerians. Ngige, who disclosed this yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a closed door […]
News

Ismyto luxury fashion couture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Are you looking for a side hustle with no capital,have you been selling before and your supplier has been cheating you, Ismyto luxury group is here to build your courage and strength to start a business. A group where you will get amazing wholesale deal on lovely designs of jewelry and accessories at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica