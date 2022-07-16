Osun election: Results will be on INEC portal before formal announcement – Okoye

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye has said that results of the ongoing Osun State governorship election would be available on the commission’s portal would be accessible to all interested members of the public before formal announcement. Okoye, who spoke as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, stated that anyone that wanted to access the election results on INEC portal must have internet address, data in his or her smartphone and log in to the portal.

The INEC commissioner added in the programme, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, that was ready to conduct a free and fair election. “Almost all the political parties have situation rooms and by the time the election is ending some of them even know the results of the election even before they get to the various local governments.

“Moreover, it is obligatory and mandatory for each presiding officer to fill the form ECHA, which is the polling unit result and this is counter signed by the party agents, where available and a copy given to them. “So any serious political party that has deployed agents to the 3,763 polling units in Osun State will even know the results before they are announced. So, we are not going to betray the confidence reposed in us by Nigerian people,” he said.

Okoye said that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) pro-files the drivers that will convey election materials and officials during the election, adding that INEC signed individual contracts with the drivers. The leadership of the transport unions, he said supervise their members to ensure that they adhere to the individual contracts INEC signed with them in terms of election materials and personnel.

On the trending video about the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) found somewhere in Rivers State, he said that the commission has directed its office in the state to commence investigation on the matter, which he said has been reported to the police. “The Chairman has said that no stone would be left unturned on the issue. We have also appealed to those who claimed to have found the PVCs to return it to the INEC office either at the state or local government level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...