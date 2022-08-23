News Top Stories

Osun election tribunal grants Oyetola, APC’s prayer for substituted service on Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the High Court in Osogbo, yesterday granted the motion exparte brought before it by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a substituted service on the state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

 

It would be recalled that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had challenged the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke as the winner.

 

However, at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday, presided over by Justices Tertsea Aorga Kume, Chairman and Benedict Amangbo Ogbuli, Oyetola and the APC through their counsel, Mr Yomi Aliyu (SAN) pointed out that Adeleke has been evading efforts by bailiff to serve him with the petition.

 

According to Aliyu, Adeleke refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his house to serve him. “The bailiff was kept at the gate to wait for instruction to drop the message but the security guard later ordered the bailiff to leave as there was no instruction to collect the document and he had to leave the scene for his safety,” he added.

 

Meanwhile, Aliyu in an application on behalf of the petitioners, sought an order for the plaintiffs’ access to the election materials, including electronic scanning of ballot papers and Voters registers used during the election among others.

 

While ruling on the applications, tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume granted the application for substituted service, allowing the bailiff to paste a copy of the document on the tribunal notice board for the 2nd respondent’s attention.

 

While Speaking to journalists at the tribunal, the counsel, Aliyu promised that the tribunal will be fastest election petition in Nigeria because all the time hitherto spent on calling numerous witnesses will be very limited now but it will be timeous so there won’t be any problem in that.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

