Osun Election: UK decries vote trading, wants culprits punished

The United Kingdom has expressed concern over incidents of voter inducement which occurred during the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

The concerns came through an official statement issued Monday by the British High Commission, Abuja.  It hailed the improvements noticed during the election and advised that the electoral reforms be further deepened in future elections.

The High Commission advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all relevant authorities to ensure that all those involved in the ugly act were brought to justice.

The statement reads: “The British High Commission congratulates the people of Osun state for their active, peaceful and democratic participation in the governorship election that was held on Saturday 16 July 2022. We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society-led Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

“We commend INEC, the security agencies, civil society partners led by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the process.

“Our mission which observed the election on Saturday was encouraged by the continuing improvements in the electoral process, following the governorship election in Ekiti State last month. The timely opening of polls, functionality of the BVAS devices for accreditation of voters and electronic transmission of results, accessibility provisions for people with disabilities and vulnerable voters and increased turnout of voters were all factors worth commending about the process.

“As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, we encourage INEC and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States as it builds on the strong legal foundation provided by the new Electoral Act to implement an electoral system that promotes the free and meaningful participation of young people, women, persons with disabilities and citizens generally in the democratic process.

“The UK will continue to support Nigeria, its institutions and civil society in drawing lessons from these elections to secure the integrity of its electoral system and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.”

 

