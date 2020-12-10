News

Osun #EndSARS conveners kick against fresh protest

Posted on

Co-conveners of the #End- SARS protest in Osun State have distanced themselves from another round of protest which broke out in the state on Monday, describing the development as self-serving, needless, unnecessary and capable of compromising the peace and progress of the state.

A group of youth being led by Emmanuel Adebayo had on Monday staged a protest to the State House of Assembly in Osogbo, demanding among others the disbandment of the State Panel of Inquiry Against Police Brutality over an alleged non-inclusionof EndSARSactivistsinthepanel. But in a letter to the State Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), the EndSARS co-conveners dissociated themselves from the freshprotest, stressingthatthe promoter of the latest protest, Adebayo, was pursuing a differentagenda personaltohim which had nothing to do with EndSARSagitationsinOsun. Theletterwhichwassigned by Ayo Ologun; Rauf Sadiq Success; Oluwasegun Idowu; Babawale Popoola, Ismaheel Abdulazeez; State Chairman of Nigerian Youth Council, TeslimSalawudeen; President, National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) and QueenFisayoAderemiinsisted that the activists had no hands inthefreshprotest.

