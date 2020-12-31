Osun #EndSARS’ leader gets N1m

…submits international passport

…barred from granting interview

Court yesterday admitted to bail the leader of the EndSARS movement in Osun State, Emmanuel Adebisi, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), for allegedly impersonating an Army Captain. The court, however, ordered Adebisi to submit his international passport and should not grant an interview to journalists on any ground.

The Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Osogbo, on December 23, after the argument on bail application between counsel to the accused person and the prosecution, adjourned the matter for ruling. Adebisi was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation, illegal possession of a Nigerian Army uniform and has since December 14, 2020, been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Center.

His counsel, Mr. Niyi Akinsola, urged the court to grant him bail, noting that his client was still presumed to be innocent. But the state prosecutor, Oyedele Akintayo, said the case was taken over from DSS because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Ruling on the bail application yesterday, the magistrate, Isola Omisade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum. He said one of the sureties must be a Level 12 civil servant while the other must be a landowner in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...