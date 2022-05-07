Osun enrolls 30,000 vulnerable youths into Health Insurance Scheme

As part of its avowed commitment to maintaining the status of the state as a pacesetter in the health sector through its prompt intervention that has earned it accolades, Osun State government has ordered the immediate enrolment of 30,000 youths into its Health Insurance Scheme. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that Osun youths that constitute a greater proportion of the population of the State, get quality healthcare delivery that is accessible and affordable.

The development was made known yesterday by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Azeez Olayemi Lawal, during a press conference. Lawal said the initiative was to properly integrate youths into the scheme, especially those who are out of school, unemployed, physically challenged or mentally challenged. He said beneficiaries of the scheme would be drawn from the 30 LGAs of the state, including Ife- East Area Office of the State in line with the Osun State Youth Policy Programme and Implementation Strategies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...