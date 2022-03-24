Osun enrols 206,659 in health insurance scheme

The Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has stressed its commitment to the provision and delivery of seamless services. Chairman, OSHIA Governing Board, Andrew Adeoye Adelakun, said a total number of 206,659 beneficiaries had been enrolled in the scheme. Adelakun, who featured on the ‘News Point’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osogbo, yesterday, said 89,148 pub- lic servants and 43,915 tertiary institution students had been captured in the scheme. According to Adelakun, over 71,000 vulnerable persons have benefited from the program. He said the scheme had provided 53 direct jobs and over 400 indirect jobs. The agency had engaged in regular processing and payment of capitation and fee for service to Health care professionals (HCPs), procurement and deployment of ICT support and Health Information management System to 16 OSHIAaccredited government hospitals.

