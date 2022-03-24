News

Osun enrols 206,659 in health insurance scheme

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has stressed its commitment to the provision and delivery of seamless services. Chairman, OSHIA Governing Board, Andrew Adeoye Adelakun, said a total number of 206,659 beneficiaries had been enrolled in the scheme. Adelakun, who featured on the ‘News Point’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osogbo, yesterday, said 89,148 pub- lic servants and 43,915 tertiary institution students had been captured in the scheme. According to Adelakun, over 71,000 vulnerable persons have benefited from the program. He said the scheme had provided 53 direct jobs and over 400 indirect jobs. The agency had engaged in regular processing and payment of capitation and fee for service to Health care professionals (HCPs), procurement and deployment of ICT support and Health Information management System to 16 OSHIAaccredited government hospitals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’ More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, […]
News

Moderna: Our vaccine is 94.5% effective against virus

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The world has recorded another breakthrough in the quest for a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, as Moderna, a pharmaceutical firm based in the United States, yesterday revealed it has discovered a vaccine that is 94.5 per cent effective.   This new vaccine has proven to be more effective than the mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 unveiled by […]
News Top Stories

5 die, 13 injured, 25 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Govt begins probe into cause Tragedy struck at the popular Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, early yesterday morning, as a gas tanker exploded, killing five persons with about 13 persons severely injured. This is even as Sheraton Lagos Hotel, which is one of the properties located within the vicinity of the inferno, has assured the safety of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica