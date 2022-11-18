News

Osun: Experts proffer solutions to rural dwellers’ challenges

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) yesterday assembled experts in Science, Technology and Innovation to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges confronting rural dwellers. The centre lamented the underdevelopment of grassroots and challenges such as poverty, neglect, and diseases confronting rural dwellers, stressing that the solution to the challenges is in the deployment of STI. Speaking at the event held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Chairman of Governing Board of NACETEM Haastrup Olatunji noted that developed nations have used STI to great advantage and it was evident in their giant strides in all facets of life, adding that it was high time Nigeria, as a rapidly developing economy, began to drive her development with STI. According to him, rural dwellers should not be abandoned as the nation strives to develop, adding that a society where the most vulnerable are not attended to, the likelihood of them embracing vices as a means of livelihood and survival is very high.

 

