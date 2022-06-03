News

Osun explains reason for delay in May salary

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State government has reiterated its commitment to the prompt payment of salaries, saying that the delay in the May 2022 salary was due to the implementation of the cash backing of outstanding promotions as approved and announced by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during the last workers’ day. While apologising to workers for the inconveniences caused by the delay, the commissioner explained that it was largely due to the new wage bill figure that has to be meticulously followed and implemented to avoid inconsistencies and errors.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji to newsmen in Osogbo by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Adebimpe Ogunlumade. The state government through the statement thanked the workers for their patience and perseverance, saying that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola would continue to take their welfare as paramount.

The statement reads in part; “Governor Gboyega Oyetola is still very committed to the payment of workers’ salaries before the month ends. This government believes in the payment of what is due to our workers as and when due, it is still our focus and we will continue to do that. “The delay in the May 2022 salary is as a result of the need to meticulously ensure the cash backing of the outstanding promotions of workers (2016-2018) as announced by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during the workers day celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari nominates Ararume as chair NNPC Ltd

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhar has ordered the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.   President Buhari gave this order in exercise of his power as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources in consonance with Section 53(1), which mandated him to cause the incorporation of the com-pany within six months of the commencement of the […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria’s debt portfolio to hit N38.68trn in 2021

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…proposes N162bn Sukuk fund for 45 roads Minister: Why there’re abandoned road projects   Nigeria’s total public debt stock comprising the external and domestic debt of the Federal and State Governments  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will rise to N38.68 trillion by December 2021.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Plan-ning, Zainab Ahmed, […]
News Top Stories

N69.4bn debt: AMCON takes over Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Twelve prime assets belonging to Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the chief promoter of Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited in Lagos and Abuja have been taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over an indebtedness of N69.4 billion. AMCON said, yesterday, that the takeover followed the order of Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica