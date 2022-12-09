Osun gov constitutes revenue, solid minerals committees

Determined to improve the economic viability of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the constitution of two committees namely revenue and solid minerals committees. In a public announcement by the Secretary to the Government of Osun State, Teslim Igbalaye; Mr Sola Adewumi was appointed the chairman of the revenue committee, while Mr Samuel Ojedokun, is the chairman of the solid minerals committee.

The full list of committee members are as follows; Revenue Committee – Sola Adewumi (Chairman); Hamsat Solanke (Secretary); Nasiru Oladele Ismaila; Emiola Fakeye; Akosile Anike Stella; Sarafa Awotunde; Ebenezer Adeniji; Mayowa Adejorin; Ojuolape Ayegbaju; Ayepola Taiwo and Akinyo Akintoye Akinmade. And the Solid Minerals Committee are; Samuel Oyedokun (Chairman); Bola Ojofeitumi (Vice Chairman); Hashim Abioye (Secretary); Lukman Jumoda; Ajeigbe Seun; Kolapo Alimi; Mrs Felicia Adeniran; Mrs Omolade Iyabo Adiamo; Akin Odejobi; Lukman Ijiwoye and Alhaji Gani Ola-Oluwa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...