Osun gov-elect, Adeleke, constitutes 37-man transition C’ttee

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

A statement issued by the media office of the Governor-elect disclosed that the Transition Committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from diverse field of endeavour including the academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.

The committee is to be presided over by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicare, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as Deputy Chairman.

The Secretary of the Transition Committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives and a legal practitioner, Bamidele Salam, and will be assisted by a Project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju. The Transition Committee was inaugurated by the Governor-elect yesterday.

