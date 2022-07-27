News

Osun gov-elect, Adeleke, constitutes 37-man transition C’ttee

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee to  facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

A statement issued by the media office of the Governor-elect disclosed that the Transition Committee is made up of  seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from diverse field of endeavour including the academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.

The committee is to be presided over by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicare, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as Deputy Chairman.

The Secretary of the Transition Committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives and a legal practitioner, Bamidele Salam, and will be assisted by a Project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju. The Transition Committee was inaugurated by the Governor-elect yesterday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: APC stakeholders protest at party’s htqrs over purported Muslim running mate to Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, on Tuesday, stormed the party’s national headquarters to register their disapproval over reports of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. The party faithful, under the auspices of Concerned APC Stakeholders Vanguard, said their motive is to bring the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, national chairman Abdullahi Adamu and other leaders […]
News

Appreciating Faisal’s Transformational Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometime in 2020, the Director- General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, wisecracked; “Without health, people have nothing; without health, we have nothing as humanity.” Unmistakably, the global health specialist, again re-echoed the indispensability of an excited and happier humanity only when it is steeped in good health. Nigeria is Africa’s most […]
News

Ethiopian military to use tanks, artillery to capture Tigray city  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ethiopian military plans to use tanks to encircle Mekelle, the capital of northern Tigray region, and is warning civilians it may also use artillery on the city, state media reported on Sunday. “The next phases are the decisive part of the operation, which is to encircle Mekelle using tanks, finishing the battle on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica