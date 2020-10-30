News

Osun gov. felicitates with Muslims, urges prayers for peace

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday felicitated with Muslims in the state and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eidel- Maulud celebration, urging them to pray for peace in Nigeria. Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the best way Muslims could celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad was to emulate his remarkable character and virtues.

The governor said the Maolud Nabbiy celebration provided an avenue for Muslims to extol and reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, who was sent by Allah as a mercy to mankind. He also urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for the peace, progress and development of the country. “I congratulate the Muslim community in Osun State and across the world on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud. “As we commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad, I urge my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to emulate the remarkable character and virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

“This is the best way we can celebrate him. “Prophet Muhammad was sent as a mercy to mankind by Allah. “He was a great and compassionate leader. So, as his followers, we must always show compassion and love to one another irrespective of religious or ethnic differences. “I advise Muslims and all Nigerians to use this occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to pray for peace, progress and development of our dear state and country at large,” the governor said.

