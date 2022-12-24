News

Osun govt assures rent subscribers of shop allocation

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Management of the Omoluabi Holdings Limited, a limited liability company owned by Osun State, has appealed to the rent subscribers of the newly commissioned multimillion naira ultramodern mall, who are unable to get shops allocation due to limited number of the shops under the first phase, to exercise patience.

The company said that the refund of their money was a bit delayed due to the current lien being placed on the government account. The Managing Director of Omoluabi Holdings Limited, Dr Tunde Faleye, who made the appeal, while reacting to a report where the company was accused of shortchanging and allocating the shops they had paid for to government officials, explained that the allegations were frivolous and far from the truth.

According to Faleye, those behind the rumour are hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the company despite the fact that they knew that the mall was built to boost the economy of the state and to be of utmost advantage to business owners. According to him, the subscription for the shops is in three categories namely: Outright Purchase, 10 Years Lease and Annual Rentals. He further explained that the subscribers that fall into the first two categories; Outright Purchase and Lease, were accommodated. This, according to him, “was a joint decision between the company and the bank that financed the project. A total number of 63 subscribers fell under these categories.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A Legacy and the NYSC Trust Fund

Posted on Author Gabriel Agibi

The country has been inundated with the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, a vehicle intended to pool funds to enhance the Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Programme for corps members to actualize their dreams even after the service year. I must add that initially, I was sceptical about the desirability of establishing the NYSC Trust Fund. But […]
News Top Stories

Fruit compound could prevent Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Johns Hopkins said they have added to existing evidence showing that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. The farnesol compound, used in flavourings […]
News

Plateau attacks: Reps member calls for law to legalise arms bearing

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has called on the National Assembly to enact laws that will permit Nigerians to bear arms in order to defend themselves. Gagdi, who is the Chairman House Committee on Navy, made the call during an interview with journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica