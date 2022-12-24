Osun govt assures rent subscribers of shop allocation

The Management of the Omoluabi Holdings Limited, a limited liability company owned by Osun State, has appealed to the rent subscribers of the newly commissioned multimillion naira ultramodern mall, who are unable to get shops allocation due to limited number of the shops under the first phase, to exercise patience.

The company said that the refund of their money was a bit delayed due to the current lien being placed on the government account. The Managing Director of Omoluabi Holdings Limited, Dr Tunde Faleye, who made the appeal, while reacting to a report where the company was accused of shortchanging and allocating the shops they had paid for to government officials, explained that the allegations were frivolous and far from the truth.

According to Faleye, those behind the rumour are hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the company despite the fact that they knew that the mall was built to boost the economy of the state and to be of utmost advantage to business owners. According to him, the subscription for the shops is in three categories namely: Outright Purchase, 10 Years Lease and Annual Rentals. He further explained that the subscribers that fall into the first two categories; Outright Purchase and Lease, were accommodated. This, according to him, “was a joint decision between the company and the bank that financed the project. A total number of 63 subscribers fell under these categories.”

