Osun: Group Organises Prayer To Intercede For Tinubu, Oyetola’s Victory

A socio-political group, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF), and Project Beyond 2023, Osun State Chapter has organised a special prayer for the peaceful inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the victory of the immediate past Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, at the apex court.

The State Coordinator of AGF, Hon Sikiru Tijani who disclosed this on Saturday said this year’s Ramadan lecture was organised in honour of the president-elect.

Tijani added that the members of the group in the state also seized the opportunity to pray and intercede for the victory of the former governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola to retrieve his second term mandate at the Supreme Court.

AGF Coordinator said: “We organised the prayer so as to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing legal battle between the APC and the ruling PDP.

“As a matter of fact, Osun people have known the difference between the past administration and that of the present one. Talking about insecurity which is now worrisome, unlike when Governor Gboyega Oyetola was at the helm of affairs in the state.

“Osun which had been over the years adjudged the most peaceful has now turned to a state where kidnapping, robberies, and hooliganism among other social vices have become the order of the day.

“Within the space of three and half months, Osun has recorded over ten cases of kidnapping, an alarming number of cult and robbery attacks, and killing of members of the opposition party in the build-up to the general elections among others.

“As a matter of fact, residents of Osun are eager to see the breakthrough and that is why they are praying fervently to God to give victory to Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola at supreme court.”

He said the group will not deviate in the propagation of the progressive party as the people of the state will continue to feel the developmental strides of the party within its stay in the state.

Also, speaking, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Oluomo Sunday Akere, urged Muslims in the state to use the festive period to pray for a peaceful transition of power on May 29, as well as the victory of his principal at the apex court.

Akere, who was the Special Adviser to immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Political Affairs also stressed that the party has no other weapon or means of sustainability other than prayer.

Akere said that all the prayers that were offered by Muslim faithfuls during the Ramadan period for the country would be answered for a peaceful transition of power to the President-elect Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

He said a peaceful transition of power would ensure unity and stability in the country, adding that all Nigerians should shun violence before, during and after the transition programme.

“We have no other thing to do than to pray to God and that’s why we hold Ramadan lectures, and organise prayers because we know that whoever believes in prayer will not be put to shame our prayers will be answered and Tinubu will be sworn in successfully.

Speaking on the security on the recent happenings in the state, Akeere asked Governor Ademola Adeleke who is the Chief Security officer in the state to as matter of urgency find a solution to the spate of kidnapping, robberies, and hooliganism that has enmeshed the state in the recent time.

Akere who recalled that the state had over the years been rated the most peaceful in Nigeria said since the emergence of the PDP, the insecurity in the state is worrisome.

“For the past 12 years of APC administration in Osun, Osun has been rated the most peaceful state in Nigeria but if you noticed what had happened since November 27 last year you will realise that reflection of what we are having today.

“The security breaches here and there is that majority of the bad boys they brought in were probably because they don’t have anything to engage them again that is why they are terrorising the people, intimidating residents of the state.

“But as of today Senator Ademola Adeleke and chief Security officers should assist us in ensuring that they stick to the constitutional requirements of whoever is the head of the state should ensure the security and welfare of the people.

“We have no other place to go and that is why we are saying the security operative should do their job the way it should be done”