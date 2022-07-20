Osun: Group says electoral reforms record another success

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will go down in history as the reformer of Nigeria’s electoral system. This, according to the group, is because of the back-to-back successes recorded in off-season gubernatorial elections in the country. In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said it is no longer a surprise that election observer groups have been issuing favourable post-election reports in recent times.

The statement read in part: “When President Muhammadu Buhari set up an electoral reform panel headed by a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, in 2016, he was emphatic on his readiness to address the defects in the electoral system. “Now, six years on, we have had one general election and several off-season elections, which attracted positive reactions from stakeholders.

“But none of the previous ones has generated more positive reviews than the last three elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. “We make bold to say that as good as these elections have been, the last one has been an improvement on the previous ones.

“For us, it is an affirmation of the President’s determination to leave a legacy of successful electoral processes after he has suffered from a defective system.” The group added that not only has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) been doing well on the President Buhari’s watch, the security agencies have also been getting commendations.

“We have moved from a period where INEC was only independent in name to a situation where the Commission and its officials now respect the will of the people. “It is no longer normal to have logistics challenges or late arrival of electoral materials at polling units and, of course, the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results are seen as game changers in the process. “Under President Buhari’s watch, the term ‘federal might’ has been consigned to the dustbin of history even though operatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are used to abuse of powers would always raise alarm whenever things do not go their way.

“But a majority of Nigerians, including civil society organisations (CSOs), know better and this is why they have been hailing security agencies for doing their jobs professionally “We see this as a testament to the President’s determination to clean up the electoral process with a view to ensuring that elections in the country are not only free but also seen to be credible and fair by all concerned,” the group noted. BMO urged Nigerians to continue to trust in the ability of President Buhari to continue to clean up the electoral process in line with his admonition that election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.

In related development, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended INEC over the improvement in the conduct of the Osun State governorship election compared to that of Ekiti State. CNPP, in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, also congratulated the winner of the election, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory. Maintaining that the electoral umpire has again given confidence to the people ahead of the 2023 general election, the CNPP noted that “with the observable improvement in the process of elections in recent times, INEC has continued to inspire more confidence in the electorates across the country.”

The group added: “This is evidence in the large turnout of voters in Osun State”, saying that “with the reduction in incidents of vote-buying in Osun State due to the presence of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in parts of the State, more Nigerians will be willing to vote.

“Nigerians have known from the conduct of the Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections that there is a clear departure from the old ways of electoral impunity occasioned by mass rigging and are now much more willing to vote in future elections. “We urge INEC to continue to improve on the use of its electronic systems and technology ahead of future elections to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the country as the only panacea for enthroning good governance in line with the wishes of the ordinary citizens.

“The CNPP heartily congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his victory by the popular wish of the people. “We’re urge the Governor-elect to reciprocate the confidence consistently reposed in him by the people of Osun State by giving the residents the good governance they earnestly desire.”

