Osun Guber: Adeleke, PDP appeal Tribunal’s judgement

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have raised 74 grounds for their appeal against the tribunal judgement that upturned his victory in the July 16, 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Tribunal, led by its Chairman, Tertsea Kume had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr Adeleke and issue it to former governor Gboyega Oyetola. The chairman, in his majority judgement, said that the evidence before the panel indicated that the election was characterized by over-voting in favour of Adeleke. But, the electoral com-mission, in a notice of appeal filed on Wednesday by its counsel, Paul Ananaba (SAN), argued that the majority judgement delivered by the tribunal chairman contained “error in law.”

However, in their separate notices of appeal, Adeleke and his party, PDP also argued that the tribunal judgement contained “error in law.” The certified true copy of their notices of appeal, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent, are dated February 8, 2023 and signed by their lead counsels, Onyechi Ikpeazu and Alex Iziyon respectively. Adeleke, in his notice of appeal, is asking the appellate court to set aside the whole decision of the tribunal and dismiss the petition for “want of competence and jurisdiction.” The governor is also claiming that the petition challenging his victory at the governorship election lacked merit.

