Osun Guber: Adeleke, PDP file notices of appeal to challenge Tribunal’s judgement

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

have raised 74 grounds for their appeal against the tribunal judgement that upturned his victory in the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Tribunal, led by its Chairman, Tertsea Kume, had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Adeleke and issue it to former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The Tribunal, in its majority judgement, said evidence before it indicated that the election was characterized by over-voting in favour of Adeleke.

But, the electoral commission in a notice of appeal filed on Wednesday by its counsel, Paul Ananaba (SAN), argued that the majority judgement delivered by the tribunal chairman contained “error in law.”

However, in their separate notices of appeal, Adeleke and his party, PDP also argued that the tribunal judgement contained “error in law.”

