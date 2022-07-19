Osun Guber: Adeleke shocks naysayers

As Adeleke dances to Osun government house

FELIX NWANERI reports that the shocker pulled by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was one in which conventional wisdom was proven wrong

Ademola Adeleke was right, countless others were wrong. The pundits and pollsters who said the man popularly known as “Dancing Senator” could not win the Osun State governorship election; members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who mocked him and analysts who dismissed him, failed to understand the depth of his support.

In a stunning performance over APC’s Gboyega Oyetola, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate stuck to a plan that worked to perfection in his party’s primary, a campaign built around his celebrity personality, his team’s command of the social media and anti-establishment message of change.

To many residents of the state that prides itself as “Land of Virtue,” Adeleke was “an imperfect candidate with a near-perfect message,” but his opponents failed to comprehend that. Perhaps, it was against this backdrop that voters in the state showed their aversion towards the political establishment given the state of affairs in Nigeria. It is believed that Adeleke guessed correctly that he could ride the wave of discontent against the APC led Federal Government.

Instructively, specifics were never his strength. Instead, he used an “us versus them” message to build voter enthusiasm in places where most of the other contenders never ventured; rural areas with voters, who felt ignored by the powers that be. Besides making voters feel like they mattered, Adeleke thumbed his nose at the extensive get-out-the-vote operation and data-rich organisation that are seen as essential to a modern winning campaign.

Rather, his campaign relied on more unofficial networks of rabid supporters led by his nephew and musician, Davido, to get his message out. Though pundits underestimated how this approach would work, there is no doubt that Adeleke’s PDP benefited from a ruling party with its own flaws.

APC in Osun State went into the governorship election a divided house as a result of the rift between Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola. Also, the inability of the APC administration at the centre to fulfill its campaign promises has eroded the euphoria that ushered in its government in 2015. This has boosted the confidence of the opposition parties, particularly the PDP, which is gearing to unseat the ruling party in next year’s general election.

As pundits continue to wonder how Oyetola, who is related to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC presidential candidate for the 2023 elections) got his politics wrong that caused his rejection by the electorate even when he is said to have done well in the last three and a half years he has been in power, it is not unlikely that he and his party took a costly political gamble by banking on the same variables that determined his victory in the 2018 governorship election. It would be recalled that after the first round of balloting on September 22, 2018, Adeleke polled 254,698 votes, while Oyetola had 254,345 votes.

With a margin of about 354 votes between the two candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the poll inconclusive. The electoral body hinged its decision on the argument that the total registered voters in the polling units, where elections were cancelled was 3,498. Since that figure was higher than the margin of lead, a re-run election had to be conducted on September 27.

The rerun turned the table for Adeleke as Oyetola polled 678 votes to raise his total votes to 255,505 as against 325 votes Adeleke had to raise his total votes to 255,023, while Senator Iyiola Omisore (then of SDP but now APC national secretary), who played a major role in the runoff poll by working for the APC candidate, scored 128,053 to place third.

As expected, Adeleke approached the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. In a 593-page petition that challenged Oyetola’s victory, he asked the tribunal to declare him the winner of the governorship election on the ground that he polled the highest number of lawful votes cast and met other requirements of the law.

His prayer was answered as the tribunal in a split decision of two to one, nullified Oyetola’s victory and ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to him. The tribunal also declared Adeleke as the duly elected governor and ordered the electoral umpire to immediately issue him with a Certificate of Return.

Oyetola appealed the judgement and the table turned against Adeleke at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. The appellate court in a ratio of four to one judgement held that the entire proceedings of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, including its judgement, amounted to a nullity. Not satisfied with the majority judgement, Adeleke headed for the Supreme Court to seek a reversal of the decision and uphold his victory at the tribunal, which nullified Oyetola’s election.

His hope was however dashed as the apex court, with a split decision of ratio 5:2, upheld Oyetola’s election as governor of Osun State. The apex court in a majority judgement upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal on the grounds that it was not properly constituted. While the pronouncement by the Supreme Court marked an end to Adeleke’s bid to turn the table against Oyetola, he never gave up on his bid to govern Osun State.

He relaunched the bid in September 2021. But that was not after advanced academic endeavours abroad, perhaps, to project an image of a “serious personality” rather than the “Dancing Senator” for which he is known. He once said about his personality: “I have been tagged ‘Dancing Senator’ but this shouldn’t be used against my personality because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance?

When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competitions and I do win. This is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson’ but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke. “There is no crime in dancing. My traducers are only trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. I strongly believe in my supporters’ vote and by it, I will dance to the government house by winning in all the local government areas in Osun State.”

While Adeleke would be dancing to Osun government house as he boasted in 2018, come November 27, many have wondered how he was able to come this far after launching himself to national political space in July 2018, when he won the Osun West Senatorial District bye election to replace his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who occupied the seat between June 2015 and April 23 2018, when he passed on. Isiaka Adeleke, a former governor of Osun State, represented the senatorial district on the platform of the APC.

His selfless service to his people, while in the National Assembly, prompted calls for him to join the 2018 governorship race in the state, which he obliged. While that ambition was cut short by his demise, it opened another chapter in state’s polity – the scramble for who takes over Osun West seat in the upper chamber of the nation’s legislature.

Expectedly, the APC that controls the state was the party to beat and that explained the number of aspirants that sought for its ticket. They include late Adeleke’s sibling, Ademola as well as the man the late senator defeated during the APC senatorial primaries in 2015, Hussein.

Others were a national ex-officio of the party, Hon. Akintola Omolaoye; the state secretary of the party, Ayobami Sansile; Alhaji Tiamiyu Bello; Mr. Tijani Adekilekun and Alhaji Sule Alao.

However, the number of aspirants got pruned during the screening exercise carried out by the then national leadership of the party. Whereas other contenders withdrew from the race to pave the way for Adeleke’s emergence, perhaps as a consolatory gift to his family, Hussein insisted on a primary, but he was later disqualified over his failure to resign as a serving commissioner in the state.

But, Hussein claimed that he formally resigned his position and tendered his resignation letter to then Governor Rauf Aregbesola on June 6, 2017 as Commissioner for Cabinet Matters. An appeal committee, which entertained his objection to the disqualification, affirmed the position of the screening committee. Displeased with the development; the powers that be in the state chapter of the party mounted pressure on the national leadership, which reconsidered Hussein and cleared him for the primary.

Ademola got the signal of the 11th hour clearance and swiftly tendered his resignation letter from the APC and decamped to the PDP for screening less than 24 hours to the party’s primary and was given the ticket. He premised his action on lack of trust in the APC and the manipulation of the process by godfathers.

But, the party in its response, not only dismissed Adeleke’s grounds for his resignation, but accused him of “riding on mischief all along, concocting false and irrational explanations as a subterfuge for his failed attempt to destabilize our party in the state.”

The war of words by both camps got to a height, when Aregbesola lashed one of the Adelekes, Deji, saying that he may have gone mad because of the death of his brother. However, the Adelekes ignored the tirades and soldiered on, having the belief that their late brother’s goodwill will work in their favour during the poll. The kindred spirit, which the family believed in, played out, when Ademola trounced the Aregbesola’s candidate – Hussein.

He won nine out of the 10 local government areas that make up the senatorial district to serve out his late brother’s tenure. He polled 97,480 votes against APC’s Hussein 66,116 votes. Again, Ademola rode on the kindred spirit at the weekend to emerge as Governor-elect of Osun State. He polled 403,371 votes to beat Oyetola, who garnered 375,027 votes.

He won 17 of the 30 local government areas, while the governor won in the remaining 13 councils.

Speaking on the poll’s outcome, Adeleke dedicated his victory to his late brother, Isiaka, Osun indigenes, his supporters and friends. He assured the people of his total commitment to the best interest of the state. His words: “I praise the courage and determination of the good people of Osun State. I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old. I’m overwhelmed by your love and support.

“Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for the progress and prosperity of our people. It is therefore, with strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the governor of Osun State. “I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and the people.

I dedicate this victory to my late brother, His Excellency, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, every indigene of Osun State and to all my supporters and friends.”

With his gubernatorial victory, Adeleke has, perhaps, justified the saying by a former United States senator, late Robert Kennedy that “each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centres of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

