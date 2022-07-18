There are indications that yesterday’s victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has jolted the All ProgressivesCongress (APC) aheadof the2023generalelection. Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to beat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who garnered 375,027 votes. The PDP candidate won 17 of the 30 local government areas of the state, whilethegovernorwon in the remaining 13 councils. The local government areas won by the candidate are Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, OdoOtin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo. The APC candidate won Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, AtakumosaEast, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East. Osun Guber: Adeleke’s victory unsettles APC Although Oyetola in his reaction, said he was studying the outcome of the election after which the party will respond, New Telegraph gathered that it was panic at the national headquarters of the APC and the camp of its candidate for the 2023 presidentialelection, AsiwajuBola Tinubu. OyetolaisTinubu’scousin and the belief ahead of the election was that a win for the APC would be a big plus to the presidential bid of the APCnationalleaderandaformer governor of Lagos State. A source, who spoke with our correspondents on the implication of the Osun State governorship election for the APC, said the leadership of the party is worried that one of its strongholds would be under PDP’s control during the 2023 presidential election. For Tinubu’s camp, he said the loss in Osun means a depletion of his political base, the South-West geopolitical zone. At the moment, the APC controls five of the six states of the South-West – Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ondo – while Oyo State is in the hands of the PDP. However, with Oyetola’s defeat, PDP has taken its tally in the zone to two, leaving APC with four states. Adeleke’s victory will take PDP’s controlled states from 13 to 14by the timehe is sworn in November, while that of APC will drop from 22 to 21. “Indeed, the stake was high ahead of the Osun electionaswebelieved thatitsoutcome will transcend beyond the state as we approach the 2023 presidential poll. So, for us in the APC, the outcome is really disturbing because it has ruptured our dominance of South-West politics and by the extension, Nigeria. “A win for the party would have been a big plus, but with the loss, it is not disputable that APC has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2023 polls in which a Yoruba son istheparty’spresidentialcandidate,” the source told New Telegraph. But the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who seems unperturbed over the fears within his party, said he is neither aware of Oyetola’s loss nor emergence of a winner. Adamu, who spoke to Arise Television, Sunday night, toldthepresenterof the programme, in which he featured that “with due respect, my dear brother, I am just really hearing this from you. I have not formally heard the announcement from INEC, which is the independent commission responsible for election in Nigeria. I have not heard from them yet. Once I hear formally from INEC, I can be in a position to answer this particular question.” When his attention was drawn to results from the 30 local government areas of the state as reported by the media, yesterday, Adamu said: “Between me and you, I have not formally heard from INEC and I have not read the papers you are talking about. I do read some papers on my table before I have my breakfast but I haven’t done that today yet.” On whether his party will accept defeat if he finally gets to see the results, the APC national said: “I don’t like preempting my situation. You need to be patient. Since you got the result, wait for me too to receive it. You can get back to me and I will be willing to talk about it. “Until I hear from INEC formally or my people in the control room confirm that it is the result, of course, I will abide by it. But hearing the result first from you is unacceptable. You are not INEC.” Adamu also said that he is yet to speak with Governor Oyetola. “I haven’t spoken to him yet,” he averred. However, GovernorOyetola, whosaid theparty inOsun State is studying the outcome of thepoll, notedthatitwould be responding appropriately after studying the results and consultingwithcriticalstakeholders of the party. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, without fomenting trouble or resorting to violence. “I am calling on our supporters to remain calm, and the people of the state to go about their businesses without let or hindrance. I also urge security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order, to prevent break down of law and order,” the governor’s statement read in part. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, congratulatedSenator Adeleke on his victory. Buhari in a statement by hisSpecialAdviseronMedia, Femi Adesina, expressed the conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot. The President, who noted that the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy, said the successful conduct of the election was a further testimony to the maturity andcommitmentof allstakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country. He reassured the nation that the commitment of his administration towards having credible elections remained unshaken. Former vice-president and PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, in his reaction to the outcome of the Osun poll, said a referendum on the APC-led Federal Government has begun with Adeleke’s victory. He added that the full referendum on the ruling party would be in next year’s general election. According to him, “it is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.” The formervice president stated that “the ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the PDP,” assuring Nigerians that the party would “intensify the worktoensurethatweuproot allvestigesof badgovernance and false hopes towards the 2023 election.” “The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have a national coverage,” he added. Atiku further said the victory of the PDP candidate has provided a catalyst for the party to work together in unity. “The work to bring the PDP together is a work in progress and the good news isthatwearesteadilymaking progress,” he said. HecongratulatedAdeleke on “a well-fought victory,” as well as the PDP family, all stakeholders who came together to make this sweet victory possible and the people of Osun State. “It shall be on record that OsunStateprovidedthecompass into that brighter future that awaits us at the horizon. The march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun and it shall not stop until we achieve the goal of one people, one future and one country,” he said. NationalChairmanof the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, said the party’s victory is a quit notice to the ruling APC. Ayuinastatement, noted thatPDPhad earlier issued such quit notice last December and that the task before PDP now is to transit from opposition to governance. Congratulating Adeleke, he said: “…beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal Government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office. This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship,” he said. He also commended the people of Osun State for keeping faith with PDP and refused to be intimidated and “to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and votefraud. You have done well.” Similarly, governors of the PDP said Adeleke’s victory has signaled an exit for the APC. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement, said time has come for Nigerians to get rid of the ruling party. “The suffering of the ordinary Nigerian has reached a crescendo, a breaking point. APC should just pack and go, as PDP, Atiku/Okowa are coming to rescue and rebuild Nigeria,” he said. The Sokoto State governor described Adeleke’s victory as a lesson to Nigeria politicians that everyone matters in politics, particularly the electorate. “It also confirms the famous dictum that ‘God’stimeisthebest,'” he added.

