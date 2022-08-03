Osun Guber: APC group protests defeat, demands chairman’s sack

News

Somemembersof theOsun State All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo yesterday protested against the ruling party’s defeat in the July 16 governorship poll, demanding the removal of the Chairman Prince Adegboyega Famodun over alleged incompetence. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election. The placard-carrying protesters, who demanded the restructuring of the party, marched through Ogo Oluwa to the House of Assembly where they delivered a letter to Speaker Timothy Owoeye. They accused Famodun of destroying the party due to his inability to lead the party to victory in the governorship election. Some of the inscriptions on placards read: “Osun APC needs restructuring, Famodun must go”, “Save Osun APC from total collapse, sack Famodun”, “Aregbesola is the soul of APC/Progressive politics in Osun”, and “Asiwaju may lose Osun with Famodun as APC Chairman.”

 

