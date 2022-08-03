Osun Guber: APC group protests defeat, demands chairman’s sack

Somemembersof theOsun State All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo yesterday protested against the ruling party’s defeat in the July 16 governorship poll, demanding the removal of the Chairman Prince Adegboyega Famodun over alleged incompetence. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election. The placard-carrying protesters, who demanded the restructuring of the party, marched through Ogo Oluwa to the House of Assembly where they delivered a letter to Speaker Timothy Owoeye. They accused Famodun of destroying the party due to his inability to lead the party to victory in the governorship election. Some of the inscriptions on placards read: “Osun APC needs restructuring, Famodun must go”, “Save Osun APC from total collapse, sack Famodun”, “Aregbesola is the soul of APC/Progressive politics in Osun”, and “Asiwaju may lose Osun with Famodun as APC Chairman.”
Related Articles
Farmer suspect: I didn’t know kidnappers killed Sports Commissioner
An English Education graduate, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Andrew Ogbeche, has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the murder of his boss, Egbe Ediagbonya, a former Commissioner for Sports and Local Government Area Chairman in Edo State. Ediagbonya was kidnapped on May 16, about 2am and taken away at gunpoint. After his abduction, […]
Ayade inaugurates c’ttee to end land disputes in 4 communities
Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday inaugurated the Peace, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Committee to resolve the age-long land disputes between Ebom-Ebiaghara and Ediba-Usumutong communities in Abi Local Government Area of the state. Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba is to head the five-member committee, whose main responsibility is to reconcile the four mutually unfriendly […]
Insecurity: Buhari promises to support NAF
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised requisite support for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the fight to check the security challenges facing the country. He made this promise while speaking at the ceremonial parade to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the NAF Monday in Kano. In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari lauded […]
