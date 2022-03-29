Osun guber: APC, PDP feast on internal crises

As the Osun State governorship election inches closer, the two leading political parties in the state – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are still battling to resolve crises within their folds ahead of the July 16 poll, AYOBAMI AGBOOLA reports

They are familiar foes and their last encounter for the soul of Osun State was not palatable. In fact, it took a contentious re-run to settle both of them at the polls in 2018. Four years down the line, they are still entangled in a political quagmire for the leadership of the State of the Living Spring.

This is the story of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State as they both continue to keep eyes on the calendar for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

For what it is, none of the two parties is standing straight in terms of internal crises as both are currently plagued by disagreement and divisions, a development that has made stakeholders to be concerned on what will become of the animosities, if not quickly curtailed.

Just like the APC, there seems not to be a peaceful atmosphere within the main opposition party, PDP , as the internal crisis rocking the party appeared getting messier by the day with litigations and counter suit from the two factions that made up the party.

The crisis, according to findings, was responsible for the emergence of two flagbearers from the July 16, 2022 poll in the state at a governorship primary election held last week.

All efforts to reconcile the two camps before the governorship primary election were not successful because of series of court orders and counter orders obtained from courts by the two camps in the state.

A faction loyal to the Adeleke dynasty from Ede area of the state, held its primary election at Osogbo Township stadium where Senator Ademola Adeleke emerged the flagbearer of the party. The primary election was supervised by national officials of the PDP and representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It was supervised by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. Also, another candidate,

Dotun Babayemi, emerged in the parallel gubernatorial primary at WOCDIF Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo. While the PDP is battling with their own internal rancour, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to put its house in order as the loyalists of the immediate past Governor and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the stakeholders in the Ilerioluwa Group, the diehard supporters of Governor Oyetola, are seriously engaging in supremacy battle within the party.

Before the conduct of the primary election, held on February 19, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had openly campaigned against his predecessor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola whom he accused of deliberately attempted to abolish his legacies for reasons best known to him despite the fact that he begged him for two years.

Aregbesola who toured almost every nooks and crannies of the state alongside his supporters in a bid to convince party members to vote for his anointed candidate, who served under him as SSG, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti during the primary proved abortive as Governor Oyetola eventually emerged victorious and became the party’s flagbearer.

Aregbesola and his supporters approached an Abuja Federal High Court to declare their candidate the winner of the election on the premise that the eventual winner of the election, Adegboyega Oyetola, was not eligible to contest.

Oyetola had at the poll defeated Aregbesola’s candidate, Moshood Adeoti, polling 222, 169 votes to Adeoti’s 12, 921 votes. After the poll, both Aregbesola and his candidate condemned the conduct of the exercise, claiming that it was a “charade,” and that they would be challenging the conduct in court.

While still battling with litigation , the worst situation surfaced against the minister’s camp, the former Deputy Governor, Sen Iyiola Omisore becoming the National Secretary of the APC. Senator Omisore is one of the strong supporters of Governor Oyetola and his defection to APC has further worsened the crisis within the APC. Some leaders of APC who are very loyal to the Governor of the state,

Oyetola, were part of those canvassing for Omisore to be the national scribe of APC. The development, it was gathered did not go down well with Aregbesola’s loyalists. The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, a group owned by Rauf Aregbesola had reacted to this development and had vowed to do everything within their reach to ensure they did not let Omisore’s Secretary ambition see the light of the day.

In a statement signed by TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi and made available to Journalists in Osogbo, the group sounded a note of warning to the APC leader who according to them “have embraced a fair-weather friend, who is carrying the albatross of complicity in the death of our leaders, Chief Bola Ige.”

“As a caucus of progressives, we owe ourselves a duty to caution our leaders and other members of the party on the forthcoming National Convention of the party, as regard the inordinate ambition of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“Omisore joined our party in 2021. Before then, he had been a consistent antagonist of our tendencies. He was one of the military politicians who found abode in AD before he joined the PDP when his inordinate ambition could not be realized.

He was in PDP between 2002 and 2018. He joined SDP in 2018 to contest the governorship election where he lost to Governor Gboyega Oyetola. He joined the APC to safe his Political Ambiton.

“It is unfortunate that a set of people have found an ally in a person described as ‘a wolf in wolf clothing’ by Chief Adebisi Akande, who said Omisore crept into his life like a silent malignant cancer. It is more unfortunate that the leaders, among who are two governors in the South- West are supporting a stranger who does not share or believe in the progressive’s ideology to take-over the Secretariat of the party.

“We condemned and reject in its entirety, the selfish imposition clothed in consensus for Omisore to become the National Secretary of the party. It is crystal clear that the leaders who ratified Omsiore are only interested in protecting their selfish interests at the expense of the wellbeing and progress of APC.”

However, people could discern vividly that from the events which unfolded before the primary Election of the PDP that they are yet to put their house in a good shape.

In the build up to the primary election, there was an attack on former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola by people suspected to be members loyal to Senator Ademola Adeleke at a reconciliation meeting held in an hotel in Osogbo worsen the crisis as Party leaders and members especially from Odo Otin Local Government where Oyinlola hail protested against the harassment and humiliation meted out to their leader.

The humiliation without public apology from Senator Ademola Adeleke, his camp and show any sign of remorseful for the action forced some of the party leaders in the state to dump Ademola Adeleke. And members of Adeleke’s camp were bitter with Oyinlola accusing him of not supporting the course of their preferred candidate.

Unfortunately, the party leaders could not settle for Bamidele Adeleke, a cousin to Ademola Adeleke, as the only governorship aspirant to contest the party’s ticket with his uncle because they thought adoption of Bamidele despite his intellectual prowess among other considerations, was not appropriate having two serious contenders for the party’s ticket from the same family.

Twenty four hours to the governorship primary election, the party elders however settled for Prince Dotun Babayemi and pledged their support for him. In a communique issued where they declared their support for Babayemi, four other governorship aspirants including Bamidele withdrew from the race to back Babayemi as candidate of the party.

Some credible top members of the Adagunodo’s faction of the PDP confided in the medium that the faction was ready to participate in the primary election held at stadium until few hours to the exercise. According to the sources, the Adagunodo’s faction and governorship aspirants were not considering a parallel primary because they were ready to match Ademola Adeleke in ‘buying delegates’ at any amount.

But the faction later resorted to parallel primary to avoid embarrassment. Another member of the PDP in Osun attributed the parallel governorship primary to litigation on the legality of the delegates used for the governorship primary election.

Meanwhile, the National Secretariat of the party had eventually issued certificate of return to Senator Ademola Adeleke as the party flagbearer for the July 16 governorship election and he is billed to face the incumbent Oyetola of All Progressives Congress and other candidates from other registered parties. However, the Wale Ojo-led faction of the PDP has raised alarm that suspected members of Ademola Adeleke’s camp have began to allegedly harass and intimidate litigants particularly plaintiff ’s in the suit before the court.

A statement issued by the group and signed by Wale Ojo, state acting chairman, alleged that within the last seven days, many of the PDP plaintiffs in a pending suit before the Osun State High Court at Ijebu- Jesa have been offered bribes in cash and kind to frustrate the pending suits.

Where they failed, they resulted to intimidation and harassment of such litigants and witnesses. One of the victims is Yekini Adediran. “Specifically, a PDP leader in Oluponna had in the past six days been assailing Yekinni Adediran, a litigant from his Oluponna community, over his refusal to withdraw from a suit pending in a court of law.”

“Another PDP Leader and House of Representative Aspirant has been assailing another litigants who is also a PDP Ward Chairman in Orolu Local Government, Mr. Muibi, intimidating and harassing him over the same pending suit in the Osun State High Court.”

“After all these have failed, attempts have been made to use the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police and the Police Commissioner in Osun State to harass the plaintiffs with trumped up charges over pending civil cases.” “Lately, these nefarious activities have been extended to even judicial officers over their judgements in recent times.

“What is disturbing is the caliber of moneybags and personalities involved in these nefarious practices, who have turned themselves into dogs in the manger due to a failed gubernatorial aspirations.”

As it stands, the signal is clear that it would not be an easy ride to Abere Government House in 2022 and the pointers have come early. How the seeds of discord sown in the two parties during the primary elections will be uprooted is left to be seen in the coming days.

