Osun Guber: APC screens Oyetola, Lasun, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Osun State governorship ticket on Thursday screened the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuff Lasun and the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

Also other aspirants were screened for the APC governorship ticket.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, Alhaji Oyetola said his performance in office is enough for him to win the primary in the party and also win the general election.

“Let me say this, my performance in office as I speak today is enough for me to win the primary in the party and to win the election in all areas of endeavour, in the area of infrastructure, health, education, security and the economy.

“That means by every standard, we have done so well. So giving the fact that within the last three and a half years I have been able to justify the confidence reposed in me by the people.

“I have been very much involved in the party, right from the time of AD till date. I’m not a novice when it comes to the issue of party. If My performance speaks for me and that is good and fine,” he said.

When asked how prepared he was, Oyetola said: “I have been going round to talk to members of the party in all the local governments. As of yesterday out of 30 we have visited about 18 of the local government areas and we will continue with the strategic engagements starting from tomorrow (Friday). So that is to show you the fact that I don’t want to take anything for granted.

“This is an election that is among members of the party so I will need their endorsement to be able to fly the flag of the party. I have been going around to ask for the support of the members of the party in all the local governments of the state. So I’m prepared.”

On his part, Adeoti in his response said: “I’m not coming to you for the first time, I was here in 2018 but did not contest under the APC but I contested under Action Democratic Party ADP. I came a distant fourth barely four months to the election when I left the party I scored over fifty thousand votes. Your guess is as good as mine.”

Further, he said: “Concerning the question posed, the party and government in Osun are in serious trouble. In 2018, with all the shenanigans he won with a difference of 432 votes. The situation is not helped by the chairman who has compounded the situation. He is from the same local government as the governor, Boripe Local Government. But nothing has been working since the governor has been on the saddle. All you see and hear is newspaper hype. He has concentrated his amenities and road construction in only his local government alone. In my local government, Iwo, which is the most populous local government, he is just trying to construct one road.

“Two issues are central to any government, the security and welfare of the citizens. In the governor’s federal constituency, Boripe/Ifelodun and Odo Otin, there is no functioning commercial bank. This is to show you the level of insecurity in the state. We both served in the last administration, where we bought 28 APCs but as we speak none is functioning. He refused to service them. In the past, when three banks were robbed in Ikirun, we apprehended all of them but now nothing is being done.”

 

