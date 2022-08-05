News Top Stories

Osun Guber: APC set to challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal

…says lawyers assure it has good case

Oyetola’s petition, effort in futility –PDP

…says party now in control of S’West

Barely three weeks after the conduct of the Osun State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has concluded plans to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission, the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, before Election Petition Tribunal.

The state chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the party secretariat; he said there was no cause for alarm as the party is going to reclaim its mandate through legal means. He said: “We are going to the tribunal and our lawyers have let us know that we have good cases at the tribunal.” On the anti-party activity allegations levelled against former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his supporters, Famodun said the party has set up machinery to investigate, assuring that all the erring party members shall be dealt with in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“As it is, there is room for discipline within the party constitution, but it must be legally followed. “We have set up machinery to investigate the activities of these individuals in their different wards; we will get report from the ward chairmen op how they have been behaving in their wards in the past few years. “It will be interesting to know that we are so magnanimous enough.

I read in my speech that some of them had not been showing up with the party for the past three years. “They threw caution to the wind as they believe that what they are doing is quite right. So we called for the ward chairmen to write report on all of them, and the constitution of the party will be used to deal with their different offences as it occurs to us.

“We’ll remind you how the lieutenants and followers of Aregbesola had been boasting that they would ensure that Governor Oyetola would not be re-elected in the last July 16, 2022 governorship election. “It was on record that the Interior minister never took part in any of our governorship campaigns while he also jetted out of the country during the election, in order not to take part in such an important election in his state where he is the highest beneficiary by way of an appointment as a minister.

“As if that was not enough, the group under the chairmanship of one Elder Adebiyi Adelowo, the former state acting chairman of the APC, went into a wild jubilation after the declaration of the results of the governorship election where the national umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the election.”

 

