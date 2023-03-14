Osun Guber: Appeal Court reserves ruling on Adeleke’s disqualification

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the judgement of the tribunal declaring Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. This is even as Oyetola and the APC prayed the appellate court to hold that Governor Ademola Adeleke was unfit to run for the office of the governor, having established a forgery case against him by the tribunal.

The panel, led by Justice Muhammed Lawal Shuaibu, reserved the judgement yesterday after taking arguments from counsel to Adeleke, PDP and INEC, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, Alex Izinyon, SAN and Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, respectively, and counsel for Oyetola and the APC, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

In all, the court listened to four different appeals, including the cross appeal filed by Oyetola and the APC. Arguing the cross appeal, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), noted that the tribunal erred in law when it held that Adeleke was qualified to contest for the election, even after being found to have submitted a forged certificate.

