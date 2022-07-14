News

Osun Guber: Atiku, Ayu to rally support for Adeleke

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar; and the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu are expected to rally support for the candidate of the party for Saturday’s Osun State governorship poll Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo today. Atiku and Ayu, who have been out of the country, have since returned. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Ayu presided over the weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday. He said: “Ayu, who met with members of the NWC at the national secretariat in Abuja, commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, for effectively holding brief as acting National Chairman for the period that he was on vacation, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Six people shot dead in centre of California state capital

Posted on Author Reporter

    At least six people have been killed and 10 injured in a shooting in the centre of Sacramento, police in California’s state capital say. People fled through the streets after automatic gunfire rang out in an area packed with restaurants and bars, reports the BBC. Police officers closed off an area between 9th […]
News

Our police reform, an end to impunity, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday assured Nigerians that the ongoing police reform by the Federal Government would be an end to impunity and police brutality in the country.       In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the plan of both the federal and state governments to […]
News

ASUU awards scholarships to 22 indigent students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday awarded scholarships to 22 indigent students under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme. Cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, by former National Treasurer of ASUU, Prof. Ademola Aremu; Financial Secretary, Professor Ade Adejumo; and chairpersons from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica