Osun Guber: Atiku, Ayu to rally support for Adeleke

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar; and the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu are expected to rally support for the candidate of the party for Saturday’s Osun State governorship poll Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo today. Atiku and Ayu, who have been out of the country, have since returned. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Ayu presided over the weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday. He said: “Ayu, who met with members of the NWC at the national secretariat in Abuja, commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, for effectively holding brief as acting National Chairman for the period that he was on vacation, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).”
Related Articles
Six people shot dead in centre of California state capital
At least six people have been killed and 10 injured in a shooting in the centre of Sacramento, police in California’s state capital say. People fled through the streets after automatic gunfire rang out in an area packed with restaurants and bars, reports the BBC. Police officers closed off an area between 9th […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Our police reform, an end to impunity, says Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday assured Nigerians that the ongoing police reform by the Federal Government would be an end to impunity and police brutality in the country. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the plan of both the federal and state governments to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU awards scholarships to 22 indigent students
The Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday awarded scholarships to 22 indigent students under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme. Cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, by former National Treasurer of ASUU, Prof. Ademola Aremu; Financial Secretary, Professor Ade Adejumo; and chairpersons from the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)