Osun Guber: Atiku, Ayu to rally support for Adeleke

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar; and the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu are expected to rally support for the candidate of the party for Saturday’s Osun State governorship poll Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo today. Atiku and Ayu, who have been out of the country, have since returned. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Ayu presided over the weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday. He said: “Ayu, who met with members of the NWC at the national secretariat in Abuja, commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, for effectively holding brief as acting National Chairman for the period that he was on vacation, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...