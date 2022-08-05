News

Osun Guber: Ayeni commends residents, APC members

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Member of the House of Representative, representing Ijesha South Federal Constituency, Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, has commended members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their peaceful conduct during the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Ayeni, who gave thanks to God almighty for making the gubernatorial election went peacefully, also appreciated the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the poll. The lawmaker gave the appreciation at the monthly Ayeni Foundation prayer programme held in Ilesa, and also thanked God for His mercy over the people of the state as no soul was recorded lost. He called on the residents of the state to continue to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) just as he sought the support of people of Ijesa South Federal constituency, appealing to them to continue to support his second term bid. He said the gubernitorial election has come and gone but his second term re-election bid is still in view and therefore said he is seeking for more support from the people of his constituency.

He said: “Some of the beneficiaries of the Ayeni Foundation, Mrs Ikoyi Sola Babatunde, Afolabi Oluwakemi, Sueeb Suliat, among others, appreciated the foundation for rendering assistance to the less privilege in the society and prayed to God to give Hon L. B Ayeni victory in all of his political ambitions. “Some APC party members, who were at the prayer programme, also prayed and asked God to grant Ayeni success in his re-election bid.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The benefits of adversity

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

So long as we live in this world we cannot be without tribulation and temptation. It is good that we are sometimes contradicted and that others thinks ill of us or think that we are inadequate, even though we do and mean well to.   Nevertheless, temptations are often very beneficial to us, if yet […]
News

Russian soldier flees after killing officer, 2 others

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Russian soldier is on the run after he hacked an officer to death with an axe then shot and killed two more soldiers at a base near the southern city of Voronezh, investigators say. The military is searching for the fugitive – named as Private Anton Makarov – at the Baltimor airbase, the […]
News Top Stories

Zamfara police rescue 100 kidnapped women

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Police Command says it rescued 100 women kidnapped by bandits in Kabaro village, Dan- Sadau district, Maru Local Government Area of the state. Parading the women in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Rabi’u, represented by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Shehu Mohammed, said they were abducted in May after bandits invaded Manawa village. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica