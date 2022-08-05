Osun Guber: Ayeni commends residents, APC members

Member of the House of Representative, representing Ijesha South Federal Constituency, Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, has commended members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their peaceful conduct during the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Ayeni, who gave thanks to God almighty for making the gubernatorial election went peacefully, also appreciated the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the poll. The lawmaker gave the appreciation at the monthly Ayeni Foundation prayer programme held in Ilesa, and also thanked God for His mercy over the people of the state as no soul was recorded lost. He called on the residents of the state to continue to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) just as he sought the support of people of Ijesa South Federal constituency, appealing to them to continue to support his second term bid. He said the gubernitorial election has come and gone but his second term re-election bid is still in view and therefore said he is seeking for more support from the people of his constituency.

He said: “Some of the beneficiaries of the Ayeni Foundation, Mrs Ikoyi Sola Babatunde, Afolabi Oluwakemi, Sueeb Suliat, among others, appreciated the foundation for rendering assistance to the less privilege in the society and prayed to God to give Hon L. B Ayeni victory in all of his political ambitions. “Some APC party members, who were at the prayer programme, also prayed and asked God to grant Ayeni success in his re-election bid.”

