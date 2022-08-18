Politics

Osun guber: Court strikes out suit seeking to void Adeleke’s nomination

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Thursday struck out a suit seeking nullification of the submission of name of Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 26 election.

The Judge in the ruling struck out the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff lacked locus standi to institute the case.

Plaintiff in the suit, Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP and Adeleke before the court seeking order to void and set aside the submission of Adeleke’s name to INEC on ground of alleged unlawful action.

The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by PDP on March 11 as against between March 14 to 18 as contained in the INEC guidelines.

Adeleke’s name having not been submitted within the period fixed by INEC, the plaintiff asked the court to declare the submission, illegal, unlawful, null and void and be set aside.

He claimed that INEC must be bound by its official guidelines and that anything done outside the guidelines is against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

However, in his judgment, Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the suit on the ground that the said Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman lacked the locus standi to have instituted the case.

 

