Osun Guber: CSO asks INEC to take steps to prevent vote buying

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A group, the Civil Society Committee for Anti- Fraud Election Security (CISCAES), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take proactive steps to prevent vote buying during the July 16 Osun State governorship election. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Chairman of the National Consultative Front (NCF), Prof. Pat Utomi, said the commission should avoid a repeat of voting buying in Ekiti State governorship election. The statement reads in part; “CISCAES was largely on ground to monitor and to observe the Ekiti elections. It boldly returned the verdict that the Ekiti elections left much to be desired. “Consequently, it has become imperative to review the alarm of the authenticated assertions by CISCAES, which reinforced those of other observers and of the press to confirm that the recently conducted Ekiti guber poll was marked with massive fraudulent practices. “CISCAES further insisted that vote-buying and technical manipulations of the voting process by INEC officials were rampant. “Thus, it is therefore very imperative to initiate proactive anti-fraud interventions ahead of the forthcoming Osun 2022 guber poll, which will be held on Saturday, July 16.”

 

