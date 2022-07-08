Osun Guber: CSO asks INEC to take steps to prevent vote buying

A group, the Civil Society Committee for Anti- Fraud Election Security (CISCAES), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take proactive steps to prevent vote buying during the July 16 Osun State governorship election. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Chairman of the National Consultative Front (NCF), Prof. Pat Utomi, said the commission should avoid a repeat of voting buying in Ekiti State governorship election. The statement reads in part; “CISCAES was largely on ground to monitor and to observe the Ekiti elections. It boldly returned the verdict that the Ekiti elections left much to be desired. “Consequently, it has become imperative to review the alarm of the authenticated assertions by CISCAES, which reinforced those of other observers and of the press to confirm that the recently conducted Ekiti guber poll was marked with massive fraudulent practices. “CISCAES further insisted that vote-buying and technical manipulations of the voting process by INEC officials were rampant. “Thus, it is therefore very imperative to initiate proactive anti-fraud interventions ahead of the forthcoming Osun 2022 guber poll, which will be held on Saturday, July 16.”
Related Articles
Kalu condoles with Jukun race over passing of Aku-Uka of Wukari
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State over the passing of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11. Extolling the virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased was a strong advocate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate extends execution of 2020 budget to March 31
…holds special session for passage of 2021 budget Monday The Senate has extended the implementation of 2020 capital budget to March 31, 2021, after amending the 2020 Appropriation Act that stipulated that implementation of the budget would last from 1st January, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The Senate also postponed the consideration and passage of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG, states, LGs share N2.054trn in Q3 2020
NEITI: N17.35bn deducted from Lagos allocation The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had disbursed N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients in the third quarter of 2020 – July, August and September. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) disclosed this in the latest edition of its Quarterly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)