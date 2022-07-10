Osun Guber: DIG, 53 senior officers to oversee security

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department, Johnson Kokumo, and 53 other senior officers, are to coordinate security arrangements for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

This is as five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three helicopters, as well as six drones have been deployed, in a bid to ensure a violence-free governorship poll in the South West state.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who ordered the deployments, assured stakeholders of the readiness of the Force, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, to emplace a level-playing ground for all contestants.

A statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, apart from the aforementioned, the police chief also ordered the “temporary” deployment of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olokode Olawale, to Force Headquarters.

Adejobi said DIG Kokumo, who supervises the South West zone, is to be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

He added that adequate police personnel of the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police and below have equally been deployed for the election.

