News

Osun Guber: DIG, 53 senior officers to oversee security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department, Johnson Kokumo, and 53 other senior officers, are to coordinate security arrangements for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

This is as five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three helicopters, as well as six drones have been deployed, in a bid to ensure a violence-free governorship poll in the South West state.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who ordered the deployments, assured stakeholders of the readiness of the Force, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, to emplace a level-playing ground for all contestants.

A statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, apart from the aforementioned, the police chief also ordered the “temporary” deployment of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olokode Olawale, to Force Headquarters.

Adejobi said DIG Kokumo, who supervises the South West zone, is to be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

He added that adequate police personnel of the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police and below have equally been deployed for the election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fulfill your campaign promises, ECWA President tells Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Musa Pam, Jos The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises he made to Nigerians.Panya in a press statement signed and issued on Wednesday in Jos to journalists on the State of the Nation appeal to President Buhari to ensure justice […]
News

ITF And How Not To Reward A Patriot

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Industrial Training Fund has been in the news of late for leading a revolution in the technological space in the country. One of the reasons is the recent launch of made in Nigeria Android phone, ITF Mobile with 100% locally sourced materials. I was impressed, to say the least, and that ignited my interest […]
News Top Stories

Soludo: We need new liberation movement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Anambra State Governor- Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for a new liberation movement in Africa and Nigeria that would promote the selfless service of political leaders.   Soludo was speaking at the 2021 Pioneer Class Graduation Ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja yesterday with the theme: ” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica