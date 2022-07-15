Osun Guber: Don’t allow them to rig you out again, Atiku begs Osun voters

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday appealed to the people of Osun state not to give chance for rigging in the state’s July 16 gubernatorial election. Atiku who led other PDP governors to Osogbo, Osun State capital for the party’s mega rally told the mammoth crowd that it was time to reclaim their stolen mandate which APC stole in 2018 He said: “You must vote out poverty. Ensure you come to vote for PDP for good governance.” The PDP presidential Hopeful insisted that Osun was originally belongs to PDP and it is time to take it back from those who stole her.

He urged to the people to ensure that they have their PVCs and used it on Saturday to bring good governance to Osun state. The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambawal, urged them to vote pdp for better dividend of Democracy which he said Oyetola has failed to give to them.

In his remarks, the Vice-President candidate, and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said from the turnout of Osun peo-ple despite APC refusing to allow them venue of the mega rally is a clear testimony that the PDP Candidate is loved abs will win the election The National Chairman of the Party, Mr Iyocha Ayu commended the massive turn of the people urged to vote out bad government of APC.

