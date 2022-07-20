Osun Guber: Govs promise to support Adeleke

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has promised to assist Osun State governorelect Ademola Adeleke to tackle the challenges facing him. The NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a congratulatory message on behalf of the governors said they would give Adeleke “full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating your state to a higher level.”

Adeleke is expected to join the forum from September 27 after his swearing-in. The Ekiti State governor added: “We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to providing outstanding services in line with global best practices, and hope that you will in turn trust the forum’s machinery to, at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support.

“We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people.” Fayemi told Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , who defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win Saturday’s election, said: “All governors are served equally and respectfully.”

