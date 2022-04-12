Osun Guber: Govt, opposition bicker over college’s upgrade

AYOBAMI AGBOOLA reports on the recent upgrade of the Osun State College of Education to a university by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, a decision the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, believes was made for political gain

Residents of Osun State would be going to the polls in July to elect the governor that will steer the ship of the state for another four years and no fewer than 16 governorship candidates, including the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, have been listed as contenders by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While the basic formula for winning election contests has been analysed and simplified for some of the candidates, there is no doubt that strategizing and figuring out how to get the mandate of electorate takes serious convincing, and some times, baiting the voters with their basic needs or desires.

Little wonder, some observers have come to reason that the recent announcement made by Governor Oyetola that the Ilesha College of Education has been upgraded to a university, barely four months to the governorship election as a bait and strategy to earn the votes of Ijesa people of the state.

Though the announcement of the upgrade of the state owned College of Education to a university was greeted by wild jubilation among the people of Osun State, particularly those of Ijesha extraction, some observers, however see it as a way of scoring cheap political points against the immediate past governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who is from Ilesa and has been involved in a running political battle with Oyetola.

PDP accuses Oyetola of deceit Director of Media of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Oladele Bamiji, who described the College of Education’s upgrade to a university as political, accused the governor of elaborate deceit towards the people of Ijesha land.

He said that Oyetola directly set up Ijesha people even the gullible can read the fraud as a mark of his insult on the collective sensibility of Ijesha people. He, however, noted that Ijesha people are world class intellectuals who can read in between the lines of political and electioneering subterfuge.

His words: “A governor who has less than six months in office is promising a university upgrade based on a KPMG study that will take a year in the first instance to accomplish. In effect, the promise is designed to secure votes in July, while KPMG is sure to return a negative verdict on the feasibility of the project after a year.

“Again, we want to alert the state that KPMG will charge at least five per cent of the entire project cost, meaning that the governor is not only dancing on the yearning of the people but also intend to use the process to siphon money out of the state.

“To confirm that the whole upgrade announcement is a political ruse, we are aware that contracting KPMG will take nothing less than two to three months and the firm will take at least eight to 10 months to complete the assignment. “The people would have been hoodwinked during elections as KPMG as a world renowned consultancy firm will directly contradict the upgrade announcement by the governor.

We therefore call on Ijesha sons and daughters to be aware of the governor’s mendacious subterfuge on Ijesa land. Ijesas are too steeled and sophisticated to be crushed with a Greek gift. “If the governor is really genuine with his intention, such policy decision should have been taken two or three years ago. The state government would have had sufficient ground to design appropriate agenda for the upgrade.

Making such announcement on the eve of election is an unpardonable denigration of the centuries of accomplishments of Ijesha people in various sphere of life. “Governor Oyetola’s conduct amounted to playing the ‘Lagos game’ on the people and such immoral act should be punished with stern rebuke of his re-election bid come July.

“PDP as a party has a well thought out educational plan for Osun State, including upgrade of some existing institutions including the Ilesha College of Education. Our agenda, however, takes into account the state of existing institutions as well as sustainability plan beyond political considerations.

“We dare Governor Oyetola to actualise the Hollywood announcement of the upgrade to prove he is not deceiving the good people of Ijeshaland. Any attempt to throw up excuses now being hibernated in processing the upgrade will not do him any good.

“For lying to Ijesha people, we urge sons and duaghetrs of Ijesa land to get their PVC ready and vote out Oyetola in July. Rejecting his re-election bid is the appropriate response to an administration that thrives mainly on propaganda.” Govt faults PDP’s claim In a swift reaction, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, said the PDP has lost touch with real- ity as according to him, the governor has in the last three years, always thought through his administration’s programmes and policies.

“Before the announcement was made, the government had engaged a consultant to work through the upgrade’s sustainability plan to ensure a hitch-free process. So, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to play politics with important issues. We know they are looking for something and anything to hang-on for political campaign like it did 2018, but the people have seen clearly that Governor Oyetola has done well and has nothing to do with deceit.

“Governor Oyetola has in the last three years plus fulfilled every promise he made. And this, too, won’t be different. Ijesha people know Oyetola; they know he is a man of impeccable character, whose words you can always take to the bank and you will return smiling,” Omipidan said.

Stakeholders react Prominent sons and daughters as well as the traditional ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Obokun Adimula, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran, who spoke on the issue, said they are happy about the upgrade announcement as they have, over the years, been clamouring for the upgrade of the college to a fullfledged university.

Oba Aromolaran, two months ago, during the governor’s re-election consultation visit to his palace, appealed to him to upgrade the College of Education to a full-fledged university, with a promise that Ijesa people would give him the needed support and votes to retain his seat as governor irrespective of the antics of his political opponents.

Insisting that Oyetola is the candidate that will win Ijesa land, the monarch told that the governor: “You don’t need to waste your time soliciting votes in Ijesha because you already have our support. Your outstanding performance is there to speak for you. I want to appeal to our governor to work towards upgrading the Ilesa College of Education to a full-fledged university. “We can’t be an ingrate to you at the point you need our support.

There is no other person to be voted for during the 2022 Osun governorship election other than Oyetola. We don’t give room for rascality in Ijesha land. The support we will give you includes peace. We have warned our children that they should not get themselves involved in thuggery. “I pledge on behalf of the Ijesha people that we shall give your administration full support to ensure that you win come July 16, 2022.

You are special to me; I always pray with my heart for you to be victorious. You are the candidate who will win Ijesha land, whosoever oppose your candidature can smash his head on pole in Ijesha land. If they count the votes ten times, you will win against all odds. I am not opposing any political party, but as far as I know, Oyetola will win Ijesha land because I am in full control of this land.”

Similarly, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi, who appreciated the governor for heeding to their age-long request, said he (Oyetola) will continue to enjoy the support of Ija people.

“We appreciate you for heeding to our age-long prayers of upgrading a 44 years College of Education to a full-fledged university. You have honoured us and God will continue to honour you. You have listened to our requests and our overdue agitation, and God will not forsake you. You have rekindled our hope as Ijesha people and you have made us proud with this declaration.

“You shall continue to be celebrated. I want to assure you that Ijeshaland shall vote massively beyond your imagination in return of your kind gesture to us. It is only God in His infinity mercy that will compensate you.” he said.

An activist and social commentator, Comrade Waheed Lawal, who said it is so sad that everything about Nigeria has been politicized, averred: “It is the demand of Ijesha people to have the College of Education upgraded and the governor has graciously approved, so be it.

“But the most important thing is that, they should run a university that is independent of government’s subvention and all other things, so that we will not have the problem of strikes or excuses and complains of we don’t have equipment to work.” Lawal, who is the chairman of Osun Civil Society Coalition, added that if the governor is serious and sincere about the upgrade, the institution should be a full-fledged university that can run on its own.

“A university at this time in Osun State should be a university that can run independently outside government’s subvention. It is a good development since It is the demand of Ijesha people.” he said He said Ijesa people demanded, clamour for the College of Education to be upgraded to a university and the governor being aware of their desire uses it to the advantage of his re-election.

A former councillor in Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, who also spoke on the issue, said the upgrade of College of Education to a university, apart from adding value to the education system in the state, will further the boost economy of the entire Ijesha land.

He added that whether the governor did such upgrade on political motives or not, what matters is the benefit the people will derive after from it.

“The entire Ijeshaland, with all the illustrious sons and daughters both at home and in diaspora are overwhelmingly grateful to Governor Oyetola for giving a promising hope for the realization of the generational longing of all Ijesas in having a university in Ilesa.” he said Osun State Secretary of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR), Comrade Olowu Emmanuel, on his part, described the governor’s action as a jamboree that will not advance university education in the state because it was is politically motivated.

“The upgrading come at a time when the gubernatorial election is fast approaching and Mr. Governor is seriously campaigning to be re-elected for his second term in office. Osun State has a university that the tuition fee is equivalent to that of the private university, and which students of the common people of the state cannot afford attending, looking at the per capita income of the Osun people. “In advanced nations of the world, universities feed their student and also generate electricity for their use.

This is possible because academic institutions are well funded in research and implementation of innovative ideas and principles. If Oyetola means well for the educational sector of the state, he should have concentrated on making the already established institution rather than using education as a means of winning an election.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities is today on strike because the government could not meet their demands and the government keeps establishing universities across the country without proper funding, which is presently leading to the production of half barked students.

I, therefore, advise that the Oyetola administration should rescind the decision of the College of Education’s upgrade and concentrate on proper funding, monitoring and subsidizing tuitions fees of all tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

