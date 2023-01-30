Osun Guber: HEDA tasks INEC on credible polls

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) to be circumspect and thorough in the preparation, recruitment of personnel, assigning of responsibilities, monitoring and evaluation of performances of personnel and declaration of results of the forthcoming elections. In a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Olarenwaju Suraju, the civil group expressed deep concern with the electoral malpractice allegedly perpetuated and said to have been conceded by the two major political parties at the polls. It, therefore, called on Nigeria Police Force and Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the polling officers and INEC officials responsible for the alleged inflated votes at the affected polling units for prosecution. HEDA’s position was a sequel to the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal judgement.
Related Articles
Gombe gov to Buhari: Order NNPC to begin oil, gas exploration in Gongola basins
Gombe State Governor, Muhammed Yahaya, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to immediately commence oil and gas exploration in his state and the Gongola Basins. The governor in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Count us out: Governors reply Buhari, deny shortchanging LGAs
Governors Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, have both cleared themselves of allegations of shortchanging local government council areas in their states. The denial followed a recent allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a media interview while stating his objection to state police. According to Buhari, a situation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study: Doing chores lower dementia risk
Researchers in China have said they have found that household chores, social visits, and exercise were all associated with reduced risks for multiple forms of dementia. The results of the findings were published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. The study, led by Dr. Huan Song of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, followed the participants for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)