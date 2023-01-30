News

Osun Guber: HEDA tasks INEC on credible polls

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) to be circumspect and thorough in the preparation, recruitment of personnel, assigning of responsibilities, monitoring and evaluation of performances of personnel and declaration of results of the forthcoming elections. In a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Olarenwaju Suraju, the civil group expressed deep concern with the electoral malpractice allegedly perpetuated and said to have been conceded by the two major political parties at the polls. It, therefore, called on Nigeria Police Force and Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the polling officers and INEC officials responsible for the alleged inflated votes at the affected polling units for prosecution. HEDA’s position was a sequel to the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal judgement.

 

